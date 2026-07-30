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LDP backs Sifuna's 2027 presidential bid

By Mary Imenza | Jul. 30, 2026
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Linda Mwanainchi political leaders led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a stop over rally at Moi's Bridge in Tranzoia county on July 25,2026. ( Benjamin Sakwa-Standard}

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has declared its support for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna's presidential bid in next year's General Election.

LDP Secretary General Denis Kodhe said the party had resolved to back Sifuna, describing him as a leader of integrity capable of steering the country towards a new political direction.

Kodhe said the time was ripe for the Western region to produce Kenya's next president and dismissed claims that Sifuna lacked the financial muscle to mount a competitive presidential campaign.

"Sifuna is God-sent to rescue Kenyans and as a party we will not waste this moment. He is not tainted by corruption, and that is why we have chosen to stand with him," Kodhe said

He spoke in Kakamega town after meeting party delegates from the Western region.

Kodhe said Sifuna had demonstrated visionary leadership not only for the Mulembe nation but also for the entire country, adding that his leadership credentials had earned him growing support across the political divide.

He urged Kenyans to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying every eligible citizen should participate in electing the country's next leadership.

LDP Western Regional Coordinator Suleiman Sumba, who attended the meeting in Kakamega town, said Sifuna's greatest political asset was the goodwill he enjoys among Kenyans.

"Those going around claiming Sifuna lacks resources had their opportunity and failed to use those resources to ascend to national leadership. They should not imagine that no Luhya can become president simply because they failed," Sumba said.

He said he would spearhead vote mobilisation for Sifuna across Western Kenya while urging the senator to strengthen political networks and forge alliances in other regions of the country ahead of the election.

The endorsement comes days after Sifuna held a major political rally at Posta Grounds in Bungoma as he intensified his political engagements across the Western region in preparation for the 2027 General Election.

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Related Topics

Liberal Democratic Party Edwin Sifuna 2027 General Election Denis Kodhe
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