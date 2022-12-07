Banks to reinstate mobile money transfer charges after CBK nod

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Dec 07, 2022
Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Bank customers will from next month dig deeper to transfer money from their accounts to mobile money wallets such as M-Pesa and Airtel Money after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) reinstated the service charges.

The return of the fees frozen over two years ago comes as fresh pain for consumers, but a major win for lenders who have witnessed a fall in fees and commissions.

Banks have been clamouring for the end of the freeze to rev up non-interest income.

While consumers have been enjoying the relief introduced in March 2020 to contain the spread of Covid-19 through cashless transactions, banks have been losing millions per month due to the free transfers between them and wallets as Kenyans shunned bank branches and ATMs.

Commercial banks used to charge fees ranging from Sh30 to Sh197 before the waivers were introduced.

“The Central Bank of Kenya announces the reintroduction of charges for transactions between mobile money wallets and bank accounts, which were waived on March 16, 2020, as part of the emergency measures to facilitate use of mobile money in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic,” CBK said in a statement yesterday.

According to CBK data, the waiver saw the number of Kenyans actively using mobile money increase by over 6.2 million between March 2020 and October 2022.

It is also during the period that the monthly volume and value of P2P (peer-to-peer) transactions increased from 162 million transactions worth Sh234 billion to 440 million transactions worth Sh399 billion, an increase of 171 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively. 

The monthly volume and value of transactions between payment service providers (PSPs) and banks within the two-year period increased from 18 million transactions worth Sh157 billion to over 113 million transactions worth Sh800 billion, an increase of 527 per cent and 410 per cent, respectively.

CBK, however, said the new charges that will come into force on January 1, 2023 are lower than those that applied before.

“The revised maximum charges for transfers from bank accounts to mobile money wallets will be reduced by on average up to 61 per cent, and mobile money wallet to bank account by on average up to 47 per cent,” said CBK.

Related Topics
Previous article
Kenya urged to adopt nicotine alternatives
Next article
Treasury eyes fresh Sh91.9b World Bank loan to fund budget
.

Similar Articles

By Julius Kipngetich 2 hours ago
Enterprise
What effective performance management entails
By Boney Otieno 2 hours ago
Enterprise
Premium Don't dig yourself into a debt hole this X-mas
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 2 hours ago
Enterprise
Firm rides on value addition to crack market
.

Latest Stories

Premium
Pedestrian walkways: has the reality finally dawned on US?
Enterprise
By XN Iraki
1 hour ago
Kenya urged to adopt nicotine alternatives
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hours ago
Banks to reinstate mobile money transfer charges after CBK nod
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hours ago
Treasury eyes fresh Sh91.9b World Bank loan to fund budget
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hours ago
Private sector activity grows for third consecutive month - survey
Business
By Macharia Kamau
2 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 2 hours ago
Business
Kenya urged to adopt nicotine alternatives
By Brian Ngugi 2 hours ago
Business
Treasury eyes fresh Sh91.9b World Bank loan to fund budget
By Macharia Kamau 2 hours ago
Business
Private sector activity grows for third consecutive month - survey
By Betty Njeru 15 hours ago
Business
CBK announces return of bank-to-mobile money transfer charges
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.