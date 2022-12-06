Electricity sector lobby in plan to up demand

 Dec 06, 2022
The Electricity Association of Kenya (ESAK) is looking to drive up the demand for power in the country.

To mark its third anniversary in Nairobi recently, ESAK activated its fourth working group which will encourage the growth of energy demand and alternative markets for locally produced power.

The group will also have a voice in shaping policy and transforming the sector through contributions to legislation and regulation of the electricity space. This will also be through supporting the development of the wider East African market for power in line with the African Single Electricity Market (AfSEM).

“We are excited to celebrate our third year of encouraging the sustainable development of the Kenyan electricity sector through collaboration, advocacy and data-driven solutions,” said ESAK Chairman George Aluru.

Moving into the future we are looking to work with other stakeholders to support growth in energy demand through initiatives such as e-mobility and green hydrogen derivatives such as fertiliser and e-methanol.”

The activation of the working group, which is made up of members from different energy disciplines, follows the recent rollout of a blueprint by ESAK to support Kenya’s transition to 100 per cent clean energy by 2030.

Besides calling for increased productive use of electricity, the six-pillar blueprint has a key focus on reducing investor risk, enabling policies and regulations, grid enhancements, sustainable financing and encouraging just transition.

The expansion of the markets for locally produced electricity, Mr Aluru said, will enable further harnessing of the potential for power generation and encourage the sustainability of the sector.

