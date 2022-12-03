Commission shortlists 10 names for vacant second deputy governor position at Central Bank

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Dec 03, 2022
Central Bank of Kenya Headquatres. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ten candidates will compete for a second deputy governor position at Central Bank of Kenya (CBK)  following shortlisting by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Among the nominees are former chief executive of the Capital Markets Authority Paul Muthaura, former chief executive of the Nairobi Securities Exchange Chris Mwebesa and Gerald Nyaoma, the director of bank supervision at CBK.

The list also includes Rose Ngugi, the executive director of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis, Former PS Susan Koech and Higher Education Loans Board CEO Charles Ringera.

Others are former Kenya Ports Authority head of audit Fredrick Oyugi, former director of the CBK Currency Department James Lopoyetum and Jean Moira Wameyo, former fiduciary services manager at the African Development Bank.

Former National Bank of Kenya (NBK) managing director Munir Sheikh Ahmed has also made it to the coveted list.

PSC said in a notice yesterday that the candidates will be interviewed on December 13 and 14, after which the name of the successful nominee will be forwarded to parliament for approval and thereafter appointment by President William Ruto.

"Members of the public are invited to avail any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates," said PSC.

The position of the second CBK deputy governor has remained vacant for seven years in breach of the law.

The apex bank’s management team should include the governor and two deputies, all of whom should be recruited through a transparent and competitive process and approved by parliament.

“There shall be two deputy governors who shall be appointed by the president through a transparent competitive process and with the approval of Parliament,” says the Central Bank of Kenya Act

Related Topics
Previous article
Coffee farmers raise alarm over falling prices at Nairobi auction
Next article
Drought response team raises Sh542m for hungry Kenyans
.

Similar Articles

By Dominic Omondi 19 hours ago
Business
Drought response team raises Sh542m for hungry Kenyans
By Marius Wessels 19 hours ago
Business
Why most ERP projects are not providing expected value
By James Wanzala 19 hours ago
Business
Private sector seeks to raise inclusivity for PWDs at work
.

Latest Stories

Kenya, Africa lag behind in fertiliser use
Business
By Moses Omusolo
26 minutes ago
Premium Queries over Hustler Fund loans
Business
By Special Correspondent
2 hours ago
UAE, Kenya eye stronger trade ties, mark 40 years of partnership
Business
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
8 hours ago
Premium Will the golden era of our education finally return?
Business
By XN Iraki
12 hours ago
Premium Hustlers Fund raises queries over borrowers' data protection
Business
By Frankline Sunday
13 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Moses Omusolo 26 minutes ago
Business
Kenya, Africa lag behind in fertiliser use
By Special Correspondent 2 hours ago
Business
Premium Queries over Hustler Fund loans
By Nanjinia Wamuswa 8 hours ago
Business
UAE, Kenya eye stronger trade ties, mark 40 years of partnership
By XN Iraki 12 hours ago
Business
Premium Will the golden era of our education finally return?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.