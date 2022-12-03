Commission shortlists 10 names for vacant second deputy governor position at Central Bank

Central Bank of Kenya Headquatres. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Ten candidates will compete for a second deputy governor position at Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) following shortlisting by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Among the nominees are former chief executive of the Capital Markets Authority Paul Muthaura, former chief executive of the Nairobi Securities Exchange Chris Mwebesa and Gerald Nyaoma, the director of bank supervision at CBK.

The list also includes Rose Ngugi, the executive director of the Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis, Former PS Susan Koech and Higher Education Loans Board CEO Charles Ringera.

Others are former Kenya Ports Authority head of audit Fredrick Oyugi, former director of the CBK Currency Department James Lopoyetum and Jean Moira Wameyo, former fiduciary services manager at the African Development Bank.

Former National Bank of Kenya (NBK) managing director Munir Sheikh Ahmed has also made it to the coveted list.

PSC said in a notice yesterday that the candidates will be interviewed on December 13 and 14, after which the name of the successful nominee will be forwarded to parliament for approval and thereafter appointment by President William Ruto.

"Members of the public are invited to avail any credible information of interest relating to any of the shortlisted candidates," said PSC.

The position of the second CBK deputy governor has remained vacant for seven years in breach of the law.

The apex bank’s management team should include the governor and two deputies, all of whom should be recruited through a transparent and competitive process and approved by parliament.

“There shall be two deputy governors who shall be appointed by the president through a transparent competitive process and with the approval of Parliament,” says the Central Bank of Kenya Act