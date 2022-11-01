CBK finally to hire second deputy governor after seven years

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Nov 01, 2022
Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge. [Beverlyne Musili, Standard]

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has commenced the process of filling the position of the second Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) deputy governor, which has remained vacant for seven years now in breach of the law.

At any given time, the Apex bank’s management team should include the governor and two deputies, all of whom are recruited through a transparent and competitive process, and approved by Parliament before being appointed by the President.

The Central Bank of Kenya Act states: “There shall be two deputy governors who shall be appointed by the president through a transparent competitive process and with the approval of Parliament.” Sheila M’Mbijjewe has been serving as the lone deputy governor since June 2015 after the CBK board failed to renew the term of her counterpart Haron Sirma, who later took up a new role at the National Treasury’s Debt Management Office.

The governor is the apex bank’s chief executive - responsible for its overall management. The governor is also the bank’s official spokesperson. Dr Patrick Njoroge, who is serving his second and final four-year term alongside Ms M’Mbijjewe that expires in June next year, is the current governor. 

PSC Chairman Anthony Muchiri said in a notice Tuesday, November 1, 2022, eligible candidates for the position of deputy governor must have over 10 years of experience at a senior management level in the field of economics, banking, finance, law or any other field relevant to the functions of CBK.

“For appointment to this position, a person must be a person of integrity and meet requirements of chapter six of the constitution,” said Mr Muchiri in the notice. The deputy governor shall hold a term of four years but is eligible for reappointment for another term.

Politicians and salaried employees of public entities, except on a secondment basis, are barred from applying for the position.

Directors, officers, employees, partners in or shareholders of banks or financial institutions are also not eligible for the role.

Interested applicants have two weeks to apply as of Tuesday.

Related Topics
Previous article
Rai to tighten market grip with new Sh5.2b sugar factory
Next article
Premium
You will get your dues, KQ tells pilots as they dig in on demands
.

Similar Articles

By Graham Kajilwa 15 hours ago
Real Estate
Premium State moves to cut sub-division of arable land for housing
By Moses Omusolo 21 hours ago
Real Estate
Stakeholders in drive to make Nairobi city more liveable
By Brian Ngugi 21 hours ago
Business
KRA staff, agents to wear body cameras to arrest corruption
.

Latest Stories

Manu Chandaria first African to receive Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy
Business
By Mate Tongola
4 hours ago
City planners: Conditions towns must meet before elevation into cities
Real Estate
By Peter Odhiambo
4 hours ago
GA Insurance stops insuring 7 car models in Kenya, here's why
Motoring
By Mate Tongola
10 hours ago
Premium Why Airbnb disruption could hit local rental market
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
13 hours ago
Premium Roofing 101: What you need to know
Real Estate
By Peter Theuri
14 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Mate Tongola 4 hours ago
Business
Manu Chandaria first African to receive Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy
By Brian Ngugi 21 hours ago
Business
KRA staff, agents to wear body cameras to arrest corruption
By Winfrey Owino Nov. 02, 2022
Business
KQ Board says pilots grievances do not merit a strike
By James Wanzala Nov. 02, 2022
Business
CIC Group puts up 50 acres in Kiambu for sale

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.