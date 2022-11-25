KenGen to build 30 electric vehicle charging stations

KenGen unveiled four electric vehicles.[iStockphoto]

KenGen will set up more than 30 electric vehicle charging stations in major towns as it seeks to tap into the e-mobility market that is at its nascent stage locally.

The firm is seeking to diversify revenue streams and cash in on the push for alternatives to fossil fuels owing to their impact on the environment and health.

The power producer also said it would transition its fleet of vehicles from the fossil fuel-fired vehicles to electric ones.

KenGen yesterday unveiled four electric vehicles that it said would inform the transition.

The four vehicles, which include two SUVs and two double-cabin pickups, will primarily be used for data collection and policy development as the company prepares to install over 30 charging stations across the country in 2023.

“In the next one year, we plan to roll out about 30 EV charging stations in major cities across the country,” said KenGen acting Chief Executive Abraham Serem.

“The four acquired EVs we are launching today will give the company first-hand experience and data on electric vehicles.”

Multi-sectoral approach

He said the pilot EV units would give them a comprehensive analysis of the feasibility of e-vehicles transition while also providing insights on initial technology choices for electric charging infrastructure in the country.

“The development of e-mobility is an area that will require a multi-sectoral approach. Under the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and working together with key partners, we have no doubt that this transition will pick up pace faster than envisaged.”

Serem said countries around the world are racing to phase out gasoline and petrol cars.

“France, England, Norway, India, China, USA, and the Netherlands are leading with either a goal to stop the sale of internal combustion engines by 2050 or have significant EV sales.”

In 2012, KenGen embarked on a diversification agenda and is already offering consultancy and geothermal drilling services in Ethiopia and Djibouti.

In the long run, the adoption of EVs will drive up power demand and is also envisioned to boost the company’s revenues through selling more electricity to power transportation.