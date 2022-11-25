KenGen to build 30 electric vehicle charging stations

Business
 By Macharia Kamau | Nov 25, 2022
KenGen unveiled four electric vehicles.[iStockphoto]

KenGen will set up more than 30 electric vehicle charging stations in major towns as it seeks to tap into the e-mobility market that is at its nascent stage locally.

The firm is seeking to diversify revenue streams and cash in on the push for alternatives to fossil fuels owing to their impact on the environment and health.

The power producer also said it would transition its fleet of vehicles from the fossil fuel-fired vehicles to electric ones.

KenGen yesterday unveiled four electric vehicles that it said would inform the transition.

The four vehicles, which include two SUVs and two double-cabin pickups, will primarily be used for data collection and policy development as the company prepares to install over 30 charging stations across the country in 2023.

“In the next one year, we plan to roll out about 30 EV charging stations in major cities across the country,” said KenGen acting Chief Executive Abraham Serem.

“The four acquired EVs we are launching today will give the company first-hand experience and data on electric vehicles.”  

Multi-sectoral approach

He said the pilot EV units would give them a comprehensive analysis of the feasibility of e-vehicles transition while also providing insights on initial technology choices for electric charging infrastructure in the country.

“The development of e-mobility is an area that will require a multi-sectoral approach. Under the leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum and working together with key partners, we have no doubt that this transition will pick up pace faster than envisaged.” 

Serem said countries around the world are racing to phase out gasoline and petrol cars.

“France, England, Norway, India, China, USA, and the Netherlands are leading with either a goal to stop the sale of internal combustion engines by 2050 or have significant EV sales.”

In 2012, KenGen embarked on a diversification agenda and is already offering consultancy and geothermal drilling services in Ethiopia and Djibouti.

In the long run, the adoption of EVs will drive up power demand and is also envisioned to boost the company’s revenues through selling more electricity to power transportation.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
MP revives bid to split M-Pesa from Safaricom in fresh Bill
Next article
Bamburi profit to drop by at least 25 per cent
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau Nov. 26, 2022
Business
Kenyans in the diaspora eye local investments
By Frankline Sunday Nov. 25, 2022
Business
Premium MP revives bid to split M-Pesa from Safaricom in fresh Bill
By Edwin Nyarangi Nov. 24, 2022
Business
Premium Did Kenya Power pay Sh17 billion for 'ghost' electricity?
.

Latest Stories

Premium
How high turnover at Kenya Power Board is stifling sector reforms
Business
By Macharia Kamau
1 hour ago
Premium Civil society lobbies IMF to act tough on Kenya's graft cases
Business
By Dominic Omondi
6 hours ago
Mombasa port ups capacity to handle more oil products
Business
By Philip Mwakio
10 hours ago
Safaricom unveils teens M-Pesa app, inks deal on coding studies
Business
By Nathan Ochunge
13 hours ago
Bamburi profit to drop by at least 25 per cent
Business
By Macharia Kamau
Nov. 26, 2022
.

Recommended Articles

By Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Business
Premium How high turnover at Kenya Power Board is stifling sector reforms
By Dominic Omondi 6 hours ago
Business
Premium Civil society lobbies IMF to act tough on Kenya's graft cases
By Philip Mwakio 10 hours ago
Business
Mombasa port ups capacity to handle more oil products
By Nathan Ochunge 13 hours ago
Business
Safaricom unveils teens M-Pesa app, inks deal on coding studies
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.