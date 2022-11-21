Mombasa Road set for facelift, more foot bridges

Business
 By Peter Theuri | Nov 21, 2022
Pedestrians walk below the Nairobi Expressway at BelleView ,Nairobi on July 19, 2022. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Damaged sections of Mombasa Road will now be repaired and additional footbridges erected along the highway, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has said.

Some of the damages are a result of the construction of the new 21km Nairobi expressway built on top of the busy highway. 

KeNHA said the repair works will be finished before next month.

The expressway, whose construction costs nearly Sh100 billion, was one of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s key legacy megaprojects.

Its completion was expected to greatly ease traffic on Mombasa Road, one of the busiest roads in the country, and to create a faster flow of traffic to and from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

However, days after the opening of the tolled road, complaints abound about the damage caused on the old road. Pedestrian walkways were also destroyed.

Old road

Following the construction of the new road, some parts of the old road narrowed.

The operator of the Nairobi Expressway, Moja Expressway Company Ltd, through their Engineer, Procure and Construct (EPC) Contractor CALE Infrastructure Construction Company, is now progressively working to repair those sections of the old road, KeNHA has assured.

“The repair works under the responsibility of Moja will be completed before the end of this year, 2022,” said the roads agency in a statement.

KeNHA will repair damages “that were caused by relocation works, including water and sewer pipes relocation, power lines relocation and ICT fibre cables relocation works, which were carried out by the respective government utility companies.” 

In some instances, the roadside drainage was damaged, and there are gaping manholes on some walkways.

 

Related Topics
Previous article
William Ruto seeks to widen tax base to Sh4trn
Next article
Premium
Irony of Hustler Fund as State executes budget cuts for supplies
.

Similar Articles

By Bernard Sanga 12 hours ago
Business
Premium Evolution of Mtwapa town after the death of nightclub tourism
By AP 16 hours ago
Business
Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
By Brian Ngugi 17 hours ago
Business
Premium Hope for cheaper power as Kenya connects to Ethiopia's electricity
.

Latest Stories

William Ruto seeks to widen tax base to Sh4trn
Business
By Judah Ben-Hur
53 minutes ago
Mombasa Road set for facelift, more foot bridges
Business
By Peter Theuri
53 minutes ago
Companies pump millions into national kitty to fight drought
Business
By Dominic Omondi and Phares Mutembei
53 minutes ago
Biting famine kills livestock, claims important cultural practices
Business
By Ndung’u Gachane
53 minutes ago
Premium Irony of Hustler Fund as State executes budget cuts for supplies
Business
By Patrick Muinde
53 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Judah Ben-Hur 53 minutes ago
Business
William Ruto seeks to widen tax base to Sh4trn
By Patrick Muinde 53 minutes ago
Business
Premium Irony of Hustler Fund as State executes budget cuts for supplies
By Dominic Omondi and Phares Mutembei 53 minutes ago
Business
Companies pump millions into national kitty to fight drought
By Ndung’u Gachane 53 minutes ago
Business
Biting famine kills livestock, claims important cultural practices
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.