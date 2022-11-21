Mombasa Road set for facelift, more foot bridges

Pedestrians walk below the Nairobi Expressway at BelleView ,Nairobi on July 19, 2022. [Elvis Ogina,Standard]

Damaged sections of Mombasa Road will now be repaired and additional footbridges erected along the highway, Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has said.

Some of the damages are a result of the construction of the new 21km Nairobi expressway built on top of the busy highway.

KeNHA said the repair works will be finished before next month.

The expressway, whose construction costs nearly Sh100 billion, was one of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s key legacy megaprojects.

Its completion was expected to greatly ease traffic on Mombasa Road, one of the busiest roads in the country, and to create a faster flow of traffic to and from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

However, days after the opening of the tolled road, complaints abound about the damage caused on the old road. Pedestrian walkways were also destroyed.

Old road

Following the construction of the new road, some parts of the old road narrowed.

The operator of the Nairobi Expressway, Moja Expressway Company Ltd, through their Engineer, Procure and Construct (EPC) Contractor CALE Infrastructure Construction Company, is now progressively working to repair those sections of the old road, KeNHA has assured.

“The repair works under the responsibility of Moja will be completed before the end of this year, 2022,” said the roads agency in a statement.

KeNHA will repair damages “that were caused by relocation works, including water and sewer pipes relocation, power lines relocation and ICT fibre cables relocation works, which were carried out by the respective government utility companies.”

In some instances, the roadside drainage was damaged, and there are gaping manholes on some walkways.