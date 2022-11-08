Premium

State mulls hiring fresh produce cargo planes after KQ pilots' strike

Business
 By Graham Kajilwa | Nov 08, 2022
Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi says the government may consider contracting special cargo aircraft to ferry fresh produce to cushion the sector from losses occasioned by the Kenya Airways (KQ) pilots’ strike.

The pilots are demanding the reinstatement of their provident fund, a pension plan that both pilots and KQ contribute to.

Mr Linturi said Monday the strike, which entered its third day on Monday, has affected the export of over 100 tonnes of produce so far.

A big chunk of this (75 per cent), said the CS, is horticultural produce, while the rest is meat.

“We have to ensure our exporters get support from the government to guarantee when there are such labour issues, we have an alternative,” said Mr Linturi during a breakfast meeting with stakeholders in the fresh produce sector at a Nairobi hotel.

The Directorate of Horticulture noted that the higher demand for Kenyan fruits, vegetables and flowers pushed up the volumes by 30 per cent in the period, which helped to boost the earnings despite lower average export prices compared to those seen in 2020.

Yesterday, CS Linturi expressed hope that the striking pilots would come to an agreement with KQ soon.

KQ Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka said in a statement that since the strike started on Saturday, the airline had not flown out any fresh produce to the key markets of the Middle East and Europe.

“On average, we carry we carry about 150 tonnes of produce,” said Mr Kilavuka.  

Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya Chief Executive Okisegere Ojepat urged the government to hold special talks with cargo pilots to alleviate the problem

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Pilots face the sack after failing to strike pay deal with KQ and government
Next article
Premium
State bans meetings in 5-star hotels in new austerity drive
.

Similar Articles

By Catherine Muraga 8 hours ago
Financial Standard
Boosting diversity and inclusion to drive tech skilling
By Wainaina Wambu 8 hours ago
Financial Standard
Austria eyes deeper trade ties with Kenya in green tech
By AP 8 hours ago
Financial Standard
Global markets edge up as eye on China and inflation
.

Latest Stories

Premium
State mulls hiring fresh produce cargo planes after KQ pilots' strike
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
46 minutes ago
Premium Pilots face the sack after failing to strike pay deal with KQ and government
Business
By Dominic Omondi
2 hours ago
Premium State bans meetings in 5-star hotels in new austerity drive
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hours ago
Premium Corruption and wastage blight cheap credit dream for farmers
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
5 hours ago
Premium Grim future for local firms as venture capital gravy train slows
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi and Dominic Omondi
6 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Dominic Omondi 2 hours ago
Business
Premium Pilots face the sack after failing to strike pay deal with KQ and government
By Brian Ngugi 2 hours ago
Business
Premium State bans meetings in 5-star hotels in new austerity drive
By George Maringa 14 hours ago
Business
Allan Kilavuka: KQ has restored 20pc of its daily flight network and 47 flights cancelled
By Kamau Muthoni 15 hours ago
Business
Premium Secrets of SGR pact with China: How Kenya got the short end of the stick
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.