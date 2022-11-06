Kenya, Uganda seek collaboration in tourism sector

A tourist from Germany being entertained in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

Kenya and Uganda authorities have stepped up efforts to compliment each other in the tourism sector.

Uganda’s Consul General in Mombasa Paul Mukumbya says international tourists arriving at the Coast can complete their excursions in Uganda which has different packages from what Kenya offers.

“While Kenya’s Coast is known for beach tourism, Uganda is endowed with unique flora and fauna like chimpanzees and mountain gorillas among others,” he says.

To that effect Mombasa is set to host a conference on tourism on November 17 to foster synergies among stakeholders from both countries.

The conference is organised by the Uganda consulate in Mombasa in collaboration with Kenya Tourism Board, Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Airlines, Uganda Tourism Association among other stakeholders.

The conference is expected to strengthen networks and maximise the tourism potential between Uganda and Kenya coastal region.

The conference will be followed by a tour of tourism attractions at the Kenya Coast, thereafter, selected tour operators, journalists and influencers from Kenya will proceed on a familiarisation trip to Uganda for first-hand experience of some of the tourism attractions.

Direct flights between Mombasa and Entebbe by Uganda airlines is a big boost to the linkage between the Coast and Uganda.

Apart from rich flora and fauna, Uganda is also endowed with unique safaris, rich cultural and historical heritage, tree climbing, lions and 1063 bird species in national parks and protected areas spread across the country.

The country also boasts of the snow-capped Ruwenzori Mountain ranges, Lake Victoria, Lake Bunyonyi and the River Nile among other several attractions.

The coastal region on the other hand is the tourism hub of Kenya and has several attractions from the historical Fort Jesus, beautiful beaches and resorts, Marine National Parks, elephant sanctuary, the dolphins, wildlife parks, slave caves and sacred forests, Vasco Da Gama Fort in Malindi, White sands, the coral reefs, diving and snorkeling among others.

The coastal region offers travellers an exotic taste of the African tropics steeped in centuries of seafaring history.

Tourism is one of the key sectors in all the economies of the East African region. The sector contributes an average of 17 per cent to export earnings and its contribution to GDP is substantial, averaging at around 10 per cent.

It generates about 7 per cent of employment in the region. More so, tourism has important linkages with other sectors of the economy including agriculture, manufacturing, and the service sector among others.