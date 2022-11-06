KQ, pilots talks at a stalemate, CEO Allan Kilavuka says

Kenya Airways (KQ) CEO Allan Kilavuka. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) CEO Allan Kilavuka says the talks between the management and the pilots’ association have reached a stalemate.

The Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA), whose members are majorly from Kenya Airways, downed their tools on Saturday morning after a 14-day notice.

While addressing the press on Sunday afternoon, Kilvauka said that if the strike goes on, then the national carrier might not be able to raise salaries for this month.

He also noted that the airline is making losses every minute of the strike, which might affect the national economic outlook.

"We are hopeful that common sense will prevail. If this continues, KQ will be unable to meet salary requirements this month. The more pilots stay out, the more KQ is bleeding" Allan Kilavuka, KQ CEO

He has said that despite convincing the pilots to resume work as the talks go on, they have refused.

“the airline has furnished KALPA members with proposals on what it seeks to have the association amend in its list of irreducible minimums if a deal out of the stalemate is arrived at. KQ is now waiting for the pilots' feedback,” the airline’s boss said.

While commencing the strike, the pilots cited four reasons for going on strike.

They are governance and leadership issues, the airline’s failure to implement pay agreements, alleged victimisation of members, and non-payment of monthly pension contributions for staff.

On Saturday, about 53 planes destined for regional and international destinations were canceled at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Two planes scheduled for Mumbai were rescheduled.

The cancellation and rescheduling affected over 10,000 passengers, who were stranded at the airport.

On Sunday morning, KQ announced the resumption of Nairobi to Entebbe, Mombasa, and Lusaka flights.

KQ is yet to give directions on its flights to other routes.