We are willing to negotiate, KQ boss Allan Kilavuka tells KAPLA pilots

 By Betty Njeru | Nov 04, 2022

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka speaking in response to a notice of industrial action by KALPA. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya Airways (KQ) now says it is willing to negotiate with the Kenya Airlines Pilot Association (KAPLA) to find amicable solutions ahead of tomorrow’s planned strike.

KQ Chief Executive Allan Kilavuka, in a statement Friday, November 4, reiterated that the strike is unlawful and could cost the national carrier Sh300 million daily.

“This unfortunate action may affect both our passengers, who may not travel, and our cargo customers, whose exports will be affected. It will greatly inconvenience travelers for business, medical, leisure, and those connecting with their loved ones. This could also lead to huge losses to farmers whose perishable goods are due for export,” Kilavuka said.

“We are willing and ready to engage with KALPA within the confines of their mandate in an open negotiation to find practical and lasting solutions.”

Today, KALPA notified its members that no KQ plane flown by its pilots will depart the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) starting tomorrow, Saturday at 6 am.

The Association said this was in fulfillment of its industrial strike notice that it gave to the KQ management on October 19, 2022, over unmet grievances.

KAPLA is demanding the airline restart contributions to its staff pension fund which was stopped during the pandemic, and the payment of all salaries that were accrued at the time.

The call for action is despite the Labour Court on Monday this week giving the airline an injunction stopping the pilots from downing tools.  

 

