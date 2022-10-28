KBL's new beer for light drinkers

Business
 By Brian Ngugi | Oct 28, 2022

Mrs. Jane Karuku Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer EABL. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya Breweries Ltd (KBL) is set to launch a new beer, targeting youthful drinkers.

The new "fruit-influenced" light beer dubbed Rockshore Tropical is packed in a long-neck bottle and is "targeted at the new generation of drinkers," said KBL in a statement ahead of today's launch.

It marks the expansion of the flagship Tusker brand that includes Tusker Lager, Tusker Malt and Tusker Lite as the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm bets on the new products to acquire new customers and lift sales in the coming years.

Sweet alcoholic beverages have become the new fuel for driving beer-drinking habits among young adults. Closely resembling soft drinks, these alcoholic drinks do not look, smell, or even taste like traditional alcoholic beverages like beer or cocktails made with hard liquors.

This has put pressure on beer makers to innovate as they seek to recruit new drinkers and retain existing ones amid sagging sales. In 2016, KBL launched Tusker Premium Cider, a beer made from crushed apples, targeting middle-class youth.

The move is part of East African Breweries Ltd (EABL)—KBL’s parent company—bid to counter consumers’ increasing shift to premium and foreign brews from mass-market brands. EABL has in the past few years introduced alcoholic brands, seeking to grow and diversify its product portfolio across the region.

It has done this by targeting different consumer segments at a time competition from foreign brewers has intensified in the premium and super-premium segments, which have experienced strong growth and retained attractive profit margins.

Related Topics
Previous article
Kenya Power profit more than doubles to Sh3.5 billion
Next article
Premium
Six per cent NSSF contribution: Why Ruto's plan means more pain for employees
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau 6 hours ago
Business
Facebook to share traders' data with State agencies
By George Maringa 6 hours ago
Business
Kilimani, Lang'ata, Kasarani among areas KRA is collecting rent data
By Brian Ngugi 6 hours ago
Business
Treasury in market to tap Sh60b with new roads bond
.

Latest Stories

KBL's new beer for light drinkers
Business
By Brian Ngugi
29 minutes ago
Premium Six per cent NSSF contribution: Why Ruto's plan means more pain for employees
Business
By Dominic Omondi and Brian Ngugi
29 minutes ago
Premium Safaricom launches 5G network with promise of faster internet
Business
By Frankline Sunday
29 minutes ago
Kenya Power profit more than doubles to Sh3.5 billion
Business
By Macharia Kamau
4 hours ago
Central bank, NSE want more women in finance
Business
By Esther Dianah
5 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Dominic Omondi and Brian Ngugi 29 minutes ago
Business
Premium Six per cent NSSF contribution: Why Ruto's plan means more pain for employees
By Frankline Sunday 29 minutes ago
Business
Premium Safaricom launches 5G network with promise of faster internet
By Macharia Kamau 4 hours ago
Business
Kenya Power profit more than doubles to Sh3.5 billion
By Esther Dianah 5 hours ago
Business
Central bank, NSE want more women in finance

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.