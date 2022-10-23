Foreign direct investments surge after three-year lull

Business
 By James Wanzala | Oct 23, 2022
When former KenInvest Managing Director Moses Ikiara handed over leadership to acting MD Olivia Rachier as chairman Dennis Waweru looked on. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows are on the rebound after a lull in the last three years.

The slowdown was due to the global economic slowdown triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest), the inflows point to a steady recovery to pre-pandemic levels, a trend expected to hold as the new government lays out its vision and earmarks strategic sectors to deliver economic transformation.

KenInvest acting Managing Director Olivia Rachier said foreign investors have been developing keen interest in key sectors such as green energy, infrastructure, agricultural value chain, oil and gas and information technology.

“We will proactively support investors through all avenues available to address their concerns whenever the need arises,” she said.

The FDI is bolstered by the government’s intent to pursue sustainable energy production to respond to the climate change crisis.

Ms Rachier said the plan is key to positioning Kenya among the integral players and respondents to global warming. 

The pandemic not only battered Kenya’s FDI stock but sent the entire global marketplace back to the drawing board regarding strategy as foreign investors adopted a wait-and-see attitude aimed at capital preservation.

As the pandemic continues to subside, the impact it has had on economies is far from being mitigated.

This is complicated further by the Russia-Ukraine war. Some countries are, however, coming up with innovative ways of building back better. 

Kenya continues to align her policies to the modern investment climate demands in a bid to position herself as a leader in investment attraction and retention.

"The country’s seamless political transition during the just concluded polls is a testament to its resolve to claim Kenya’s leadership position as a haven where investors are assured of the security of their investments," Ms Rachier said.

Given that an estimated 42 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is derived from climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and tourism, an effort towards promoting responsible production and sustainable energy generation is a welcome relief to Kenya.

"In the long run, the country will be able to manage with ease the effects of drought and floods. The trickle-down effect will have a positive impact on the overall economic performance."

Ms Rachier said the improved business environment brought about by government interventions in response to changes in investor needs has started bearing fruit.

"This is evident considering the frequency and number of registered interests from investment groups as well as source country enquiries and investor-aligned delegations that the authority continue to receive."

In 2021, KenInvest registered and facilitated 167 foreign investment projects worth Sh47.44 billion, an encouraging feat during such an unpredictable period.

Sectors that drew more interest were energy, construction, finance and manufacturing.

Ms Rachier said the Netherlands and Mauritius were among the fast-rising source countries for Kenya’s FDI, joining the traditional source powerhouses - the UK, US, China and Japan.

Related Topics
Previous article
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 of Twitter workforce
Next article
A case for minimum fee guidelines for accountants, auditors
.

Similar Articles

By Caroline Wambugu Oct. 21, 2022
Opinion
With the glass ceiling broken, women should be drivers of leadership growth
By Macharia Kamau Oct. 21, 2022
Business
Premium Rebecca Miano: Energy guru now eying East Africa post
By Wainaina Ndungu Oct. 21, 2022
Business
William Ruto's plan to transform agriculture, earn foreign exchange
.

Latest Stories

Foreign direct investments surge after three-year lull
Business
By James Wanzala
6 minutes ago
A case for minimum fee guidelines for accountants, auditors
Opinion
By Hesbon Omollo
6 minutes ago
Report: Poor implementation hindering Kenya's digital transformation
Business
By Moses Omusolo
6 minutes ago
Premium William Ruto's hustler loans takes shape, to be pegged on savings
Business
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau
12 hours ago
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 of Twitter workforce
Business
By Associated Press
15 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Moses Omusolo 6 minutes ago
Business
Report: Poor implementation hindering Kenya's digital transformation
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 12 hours ago
Business
Premium William Ruto's hustler loans takes shape, to be pegged on savings
By Associated Press 15 hours ago
Business
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 of Twitter workforce
By Brian Otieno Oct. 21, 2022
Business
SportPesa in fresh trouble over contempt of court

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.