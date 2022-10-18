Marketers ramp up push for recognition

Financial Standard
 By Moses Omusolo | Oct 18, 2022

Prosper Mentor Founder & CEO Topyster Muga (left), CEO of Marketing Society of Kenya Edward Oswe (center) and Marketing Society of Kenya Chairman Charles Kariuki (right). [James Wanzala, Standard]

State bureaucracy still stands in the way of the Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) becoming a bona fide professional body, 60 years after its formation, stakeholders say. 

But MSK  Chairman Charles Kariuki says the lobby has redoubled efforts to gain formal recognition through a recently finalised draft bill. 

“In terms of what we need to do to put MSK where it belongs, we started the process of getting the marketers’ charter, and we have already done our MSK draft bill,” said Mr Kariuki during the inaugural annual founders’ dinner doubling up as MSK’s 60th-anniversary celebration in Nairobi recently.

“We went around collecting views from marketers, and we got a lot of feedback and so we have the first draft ready. In fact, our plan was to have the charter ready by the end of this year, but because of politics, we had to wait for those in office to settle; we have taken the Bill to Parliament.”  

He said the draft Bill seeks the establishment of MSK as well as a board to provide for examination registration, the establishment of regulations and standards of practice for the marketing profession.

“The centre of this Bill is to ensure that the business fraternity can access the most competent marketing professionals. We want to get rid of quacks who have invaded our space,” explained Mr Kariuki.

Veteran MSK founding members Vernon Ayton and Roger Steadman demonstrated how MSK has been instrumental in setting the pace for the marketing industry since its inception in 1962.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie pledged to push the MSK draft bill through the 13the Parliament.

Related Topics
Previous article
Premium
Mass quest for State jobs signals ailing market
Next article
Premium
Why local domestic labour market has lost its shine
.

Similar Articles

By Dominic Omondi Oct. 17, 2022
Business
Costlier loans for borrowers as banks increase interest rates
By Kennedy Gachuhi and Niko Tanui Oct. 17, 2022
Business
Push for tea reforms dominate William Ruto's tour
By Titus Too Oct. 17, 2022
Business
Maize prices drop as harvesting starts
.

Latest Stories

SMEs receive Sh4b under State-backed credit facility
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
53 minutes ago
Tax hikes call for urgent action against illicit trade
Financial Standard
By Stephen Mutoro
53 minutes ago
Marketers ramp up push for recognition
Financial Standard
By Moses Omusolo
53 minutes ago
Premium Safaricom to convert into a holding firm ahead of split
Business
By Dominic Omondi
53 minutes ago
Ruto urged to cede government stake in Mumias Sugar
Business
By John Shilitsa
8 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Brian Ngugi 53 minutes ago
Financial Standard
SMEs receive Sh4b under State-backed credit facility
By Stephen Mutoro 53 minutes ago
Financial Standard
Tax hikes call for urgent action against illicit trade
By Brian Ngugi Oct. 11, 2022
Financial Standard
Premium IMF acid test for Ruto spending plan
By XN Iraki Oct. 11, 2022
Financial Standard
Premium Splitting Safaricom: If it ain't broken, don't fix it

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.