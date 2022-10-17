President William Ruto urged to cede government stake in Mumias Sugar

Mumias Sugar Company. [Mumo Munuve, Standard]

Pressure is mounting on the national government to surrender its shares in Mumias Sugar Company to the county government of Kakamega.

The county administration has petitioned President William Ruto to expedite the transfer of the State’s 20 per cent stake in the ailing sugar company.

Speaking during a thanksgiving party for Mumias East ward representative Francis Washika on Saturday 15, Kakamega deputy governor Ayub Savula reminded Dr Ruto of his promise to the residents of Kakamega that he would give the sugar mill to the county government if elected president.

Transfer the shares

“The president pledged to transfer the shares to the county government of Kakamega in the run-up to the elections. He must now actualise his promises,” said the lawmaker.

According to Savula, relinquishing the shares will give the county a bigger say in the daily management and running of the sugar miller currently under the Uganda-based Sarrai Group.

“The county government will nominate a representative who will seat on the sugar firm’s board immediately after the State transfers the shares to us,” said Savula.

His sentiments were echoed by Governor Fernandes Barasa who said his administration was waiting for the national government to facilitate the transfer of shares to the devolved unit.