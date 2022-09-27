Kenya Power to purchase electric cars, to phase out fossil-powered cars

Business
 By Dominic Omondi | Sep 27, 2022
Kenya Power will purchase three electric vehicles. [iStockphoto]

Kenya Power has set aside Sh40 million to purchase electric-powered vehicles as it moves to phase out fossil-powered cars from its fleet.

In a statement today, the power distributor noted that it will purchase three electric vehicles in the current financial year ending June 2023.

The three vehicles, including two pickups and one four-wheel drive, will be used on a pilot basis as the power utility prepares to move out of dirty fuel including diesel and petrol.

“Kenya Power intends to substantially reduce its carbon footprint by purchasing more e-vehicles in the near future, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

We must play our rightful role to combat global warming by championing mitigation measures such as adoption of electric motorisation,” said Kenya Power’s Acting Managing Director, Geoffrey Muli.

The money will also be used to construct three electric vehicle-charging stations within Nairobi, both for the Company’s use and demonstration purposes.

Kenya Power has already advertised for expression of interest from e-mobility (electric vehicles) technology partners to design a charging infrastructure, billing and payment system and service management.

Speaking at the Swedish Embassy during the launch of electric motorbikes by Roam Motors, Mr Muli added that in the medium term, the Company will also purchase 50 long-range electric bikes as part of its plan to phase out fuel-powered motorbikes within its fleet.

Roam is locally assembling e-motorbikes with a range of 180 Kms using two batteries, and it costs Sh66 to charge each battery.

Kenya Power recently finished piloting 13 electric bikes in conjunction with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which were being used by meter readers and revenue collection team.

Related Topics
Previous article
Kenya's John Musunga to replace Magunda as CEO Guinness Nigeria
.

Similar Articles

By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi 13 hours ago
Financial Standard
Aviation industry pins hope on new regime to fly it out of turbulence
By XN Iraki 14 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium A visit to Dar and why Tanzania holds great economic potential
By Elaine Kirui 1 day ago
Business
Former KTDA board members in attempted take-over
.

Latest Stories

Kenya Power to purchase electric cars, to phase out fossil-powered cars
Business
By Dominic Omondi
1 hour ago
Kenya's John Musunga to replace Magunda as CEO Guinness Nigeria
Business
By Patrick Vidija
8 hours ago
William Ruto's order on port takes effect, impact not yet felt
Business
By Philip Mwakio and Patrick Beja
9 hours ago
Counties development spending drops - report
Business
By Patrick Kibet
9 hours ago
Benefits of ethical leadership in an organization
Work Life
By Tony Mbaya
10 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Patrick Vidija 8 hours ago
Business
Kenya's John Musunga to replace Magunda as CEO Guinness Nigeria
By Philip Mwakio and Patrick Beja 9 hours ago
Business
William Ruto's order on port takes effect, impact not yet felt
By Patrick Kibet 9 hours ago
Business
Counties development spending drops - report
By Brian Ngugi 13 hours ago
Business
Premium Inflation headache for CBK as shilling tumbles to record low

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.