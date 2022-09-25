Kenya's export earnings up by 17pc to Sh667b

A Tea farmer picking Tea at a farm in Kericho. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya's exports value increased by 17 per cent in 2021 to hit Sh666.7 billion compared to Sh567.4 billion in 2020, new Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) data shows.

The 'Business Intelligence Tool' shows export volumes increased from 643.7 billion tonnes in 2020 to 743.7 billion tonnes in 2021, with improved exports in clothing accessories and agricultural products.

"The increase was greatly influenced by huge earnings from top agricultural products - tea and horticultural products - that registered about Sh296 billion, which was 44.4 per cent of the total domestic exports,” said the agency in a statement.

KenTrade Chief Executive Amos Wangora attributed the impressive performance to the increased use of the upgraded trade facilitation platform.

“We have recently made an upgrade of the Kenya Trade Net System to Trade Facilitation Platform (TFP) which has since made the partner government agencies and other users of the system enjoy vast advantages,” he said.

Data shows the platform has over the years attracted over 30 partner government agencies with more than 17,000 users including Kenya Maritime Authority, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate and Tea Board of Kenya.