Benefits of ethical leadership in an organization

Work Life
 By Tony Mbaya | Sep 27, 2022
Ethical leadership in your company helps create a positive work culture. [iStockphoto]

HR professionals must promote and foster fairness and justice for all employees and their organizations by treating others with respect, dignity and compassion.

In order to protect the interests of our organization and our professional integrity, we must avoid all actual, potential, and perceived conflicts of interest.

Ethical leadership is when business leaders demonstrate appropriate conduct - in accordance with recognized principles and values - both inside and outside of the office.

The importance of ethical leadership

Ethical leadership has many benefits, and these have been studied over time by clinical researchers and highlighted in many successful business stories.

Here are some examples of the benefits of ethical leadership:

  1. Improved brand image

Maintaining moral brand practices has become even more important today in a digital, fast world where one image can destroy a brand.

By behaving and acting responsibly, ethical leadership can dramatically improve the brand image to onlookers.

  1. Improved staff morale

Ethical leadership is about leading, inspiring, motivating, and making employees feel accountable for their work.

When this happens, greater business success is achievable because employees are happier to be at work.

  1. Positive workplace culture

If ethical leaders can influence results, then they can equally influence workplace culture.

Walking the walk and talking the talk is where ethical leaders can develop the workplace to inspire and motivate others to follow good ethical behaviour.

  1. Customer loyalty

Customers are moving away from buying a “good product” - they want their purchases to be ethical as well.

A business that can demonstrate good ethical choices and decisions will benefit

  1. Staff loyalty

Ethical leadership is about building trust with your employees and in return getting trust back.

If people feel less threatened and less objectionable to the direction of the business, an increase in staff loyalty is more than achievable.

  1. Improved recruitment

With more people working remotely, hiring the right people who possess both ethical and moral ideas is essential in order to reflect those of the business and the leadership so that the company can receive equal service.

  1. Attracting investment

Potential investment is increased when a business stands for clear ethical and moral practices as they inspire confidence amongst investors generally.

They are creating a generally good impression and a positive brand image in the market.

Related Topics
Previous article
Home renovations: What to consider
Next article
Growing global perils as Biden returns to UN
.

Similar Articles

By Brian Ngugi 19 hours ago
Financial Standard
Premium Wash-wash: Jitters as Kenya set to know its fate on money laundering controls
By Tony Mutugi 1 day ago
Work Life
Understanding the principles of ethical leadership
By AP 1 day ago
Business
Pound falls to 37-year low against dollar as recession looms
.

Latest Stories

Benefits of ethical leadership in an organization
Work Life
By Tony Mbaya
7 minutes ago
Premium Inflation headache for CBK as shilling tumbles to record low
Business
By Brian Ngugi
3 hours ago
Aviation industry pins hope on new regime to fly it out of turbulence
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau and Brian Ngugi
3 hours ago
Premium A visit to Dar and why Tanzania holds great economic potential
Financial Standard
By XN Iraki
4 hours ago
Former KTDA board members in attempted take-over
Business
By Elaine Kirui
16 hours ago
.

Recommended Articles

By Tony Mutugi 1 day ago
Work Life
Understanding the principles of ethical leadership
By Tony Mbaya 3 days ago
Work Life
How to form collaborative design
By Tony Mutugi 5 days ago
Work Life
Strategies to upskill employees in your company
By Tony Mutugi 6 days ago
Work Life
Four things you need to know about distributive bargaining

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
©2022 The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved.