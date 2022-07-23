Coast gets new sub-counties to boost services

Coast
 By Philip Mwakio | Jul 23rd 2022
Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Six additional sub-counties have been created at the Coast to bolster security and take services closer to the people.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said Kwale, Kilifi and Tana River counties have each received two new administrative units for enhanced service delivery to the people.

Elungata identified the new units as Chonyi, Kauma (Kilifi), Samburu, Shimba Hills (Kwale) and Bangale and Galledyetu in Tana River.

“The new units will help bring government services closer to wananchi and also improve security at the grassroots,” said Elungata when he addressed Senior Police Officers, National Government Administrative Officers drawn from Mombasa, Kilifi, Taita-Taveta and Kwale counties.

The meeting held at the Sheikh Zayed Hall in Mombasa was convened to discuss security issues, as the country heads towards the General Election next month.

Elungata said the multi-agency security team will put in place elaborate measures before, during, and after the polls to ensure the safety of all Kenyans.

“Security personnel will deal firmly with hired criminal gangs and other groups out to disrupt the elections,” added the Regional Commissioner.

He identified Changamwe, Malindi, Chonyi, and Kipini as among election hotspots that will require more security deployment, to quell any form of violence.

At the same time, Elungata called on politicians to conduct peaceful campaigns in the countdown to the August 9 General Elections, in a bid to safeguard the peace and unity of the country.   

