× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

President Uhuru sells Mpesa to Ethiopians

SCI & TECH
By Winfrey Owino | June 8th 2021
Ethiopian President Abiy Ahmed and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta. [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the Ethiopian government to adopt mobile money transfer methods as its economy undergoes digital transformation.

Speaking during the award ceremony of the telecommunications license to the global partnership for Ethiopia consortium in Addis Ababa today, President Uhuru said if fully exploited, mobile money (M-Pesa) will improve the living standards of people.

“I am hopeful that your government will consider, in the near future, opening up the opportunity for mobile money in Ethiopia. This move will be particularly timely, as it will offer the millions of Ethiopian people avenues for financial inclusion,” President Uhuru said in his address.

Ethiopia's telecommunications regulator awarded an operating licence to a consortium led by Kenya's Safaricom and Japan's Sumitomo.

The Head of State also said the Consortium plans to inject more than Sh800 billion into the Ethiopian economy over the next ten years, which he says is the largest single investment that Ethiopia has attracted.

KEEP READING

 Ex-CBK boss calls for debt solution

 Market is now ripe for long-term investments

  Opportunity awaits in Ethiopia

 Safaricom entry into Ethiopia; Is collaboration the better option?

“Indications are that by opening your economy to Safaricom and its Consortium members, Ethiopia will, in the short and medium-term, add no less than 1.5 million jobs,” he went on.  

The president added that M-Pesa, an invention by Safaricom a decade ago, had enabled easier and safer saving methods, therefore, improving the people’s financial discipline.

“Right from the villages to the cities, financial services have been made possible by mobile financial platform,” the president said.

According to the president, the event marked the beginning of stronger ties between Kenya and Ethiopia.

This is after Ethiopian President Dr Abiy Ahmed committed to opening up the Moyale border and growing it into an economic hub for East Africa.

“The digital transformation that is expected to arise from this investment will be a game-changer for all segments of the Ethiopian economy,” he went on.

The licence award means Safaricom can now tap into the lucrative Ethiopian market after the country awarded an operating licence to a consortium that is led by the Kenyan telco.

This paves the way for the company’s expansion into Ethiopia, which has massive opportunities for growth owing to its over 112 million population.

According to earlier reports, the consortium, which includes Safaricom’s parent companies Vodacom and Vodafone, and the British development finance agency CDC Group paid Sh91.9 billion for the licence.

RELATED VIDEOS

Impeaching Matiang'i: Guns trained at CS Fred Matiang'i with leaders divided over impeachment plans

Safaricom enters Ethiopian market; it will partner with Vodafone

President Suluhu will on Tuesday begin a two-day State visit on the invitation of President Kenyatta

Share this story
Africa must embody the spirit of Ubuntu if we are to end AIDS
We must put people at the very centre of our deliberations. And this means all people, regardless of who they are.
African championships cancelled in big blow to Olympic hopefuls
The African Athletics Championships have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) said in a major

MOST READ

The oldest bakery in Kenya now under family's 4th generation
The oldest bakery in Kenya now under family's 4th generation

MONEY & CAREERS

By Philip Mwakio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How digital solutions can help limit fraud in the mobile ecosystem

By Sara Okuoro | 1 day ago

How digital solutions can help limit fraud in the mobile ecosystem
Robotics, AI now take centre stage

By Peter Theuri | 9 days ago

Robotics, AI now take centre stage
AI won't replace investment managers, but it could improve returns

By World Economic Forum | 14 days ago

AI won't replace investment managers, but it could improve returns
40 new privacy standards approved as cybercrime cases soar 50 per cent

By Fredrick Obura | 15 days ago

40 new privacy standards approved as cybercrime cases soar 50 per cent

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC