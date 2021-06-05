× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How to get the cash flowing with dairy goats

MONEY & CAREERS
By Jennifer Anyango | June 5th 2021

The Toggenburg breed of dairy goat.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Raising dairy goats is gaining popularity as a profitable business.

The uptake of goat milk is increasing because it is highly nutritious and more easily digestible than cow’s milk. It also has a unique taste and flavour.

Along with producing milk, dairy goats also produce meat, mohair, hide, leather and manure.

George Murithi rears dairy goats in Limuru, and gives insights how to go about the venture. He started with three goats.

KEEP READING

 Limuru girl, 17, grabs steering wheel of alleged rapist’s moving car, saves self

 Of Fort Smith and history that Kenyans chose to forget

 Limuru MP Peter Mwathi elected Security Committee chair

 MPs approve law for road tolling

For good breeding, he says, good nutrition, housing and health management are key.

“The returns from commercial dairy goat farming mostly depends on selecting breeds, feeding, housing and some other management,” says Murithi.

Housing

Build a pen that will shield the goat from rain and the sun. You can put electric lighting if need be.

The shed should be well fenced to prevent thieves - the animals are rather pricey so the risk of theft is high.

The pen should be clean, dry and well ventilated. It should also be free from pests and rodents. You should always use fresh hay or straw for bedding.

Initiate activities, even installing toys, so your goats can move around. This helps in making them healthy and active.

Murithi used Sh64,350 on materials and labour to build a shed for his 23 goats.

Selecting the breed

While choosing the dairy goat breed, ensure it has high production and quality milk. The popular dairy goat breeds in Kenya are Saanen, Toggenburg, Barbari and Jamunapari.

Murithi has the Toggenburg breed, and bought one goat for Sh16,000.

“These breeds are hardy and have the ability to adapt to virtually all agro-climatic conditions while producing to their maximum. Their farming has given me an opportunity to live a decent life,” he says.

Farmers are also applying artificial insemination (AI) to improve the genetics of their breeds. For dairy goat farming, AI is more effective than using bucks, Murithi says.

Rearing kids

Most of the dairy goats give birth to multiple kids only once every year. Raising the kids is an intense job for the producers.

Murithi says most dairy goat farmers keep the female goats and sell the bucks after a few months. You can also keep the female kids for milk production and sell the bucks when they reach slaughter age.

Feeding

Murithi feeds his goats at 6am with brachiaria grass, supplementing with other feeds such as corn. Some farmers also produce their own feed, which is easier and safer at the end of the day.

Milking

Out of the 23 goats, Murithi is currently milking 14, which give him an average of 20 litres a day.

He sells a litre at Sh200 to his customers, many of them being those who have been advised by doctors to take goat milk on medical grounds.

“Goat milk has good rewards unlike a cow’s and its price does not fluctuate, guaranteeing steady income,” he says.

Goats have minimal expense with high return and occupy a much smaller space compared to dairy cows, Murithi says.

He sells mature Toggenburg dairy goats at between Sh16,000 and Sh25,000 while a kid goes for Sh8,000.

To boost his knowledge on goat farming, Murithi attends various seminars organised by farmers’ associations.

Paul Kang’ethe, a veterinary doctor, says one of the common diseases farmers should watch out for is mastitis. This disease especially affects milking goats.

Dr Kang’ethe says farmers should also look out for worms, goat plague and blue tongue.

Other diseases are rinderpest, salmonella infection, tuberculosis and nitrate poisoning.

[email protected]

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Kiambu girls’ dreams hang in the balance due to fees constraints

Jukwaa la KTN 7th October 2015 Ufugaji wa mbuzi wa maziwa

Pastor James Ng’an’ga released on a 1Million shilling bond

Share this story
Richarlison, Neymar score in Brazil's 2-0 win over Ecuador
Brazil beat Ecuador 2-0 in an insipid World Cup qualifying tie in Porto Alegre on Friday to maintain their perfect record and stay top of the South Am
Entrepreneur uses farm waste to make organic fertiliser
The raw materials include rice, macadamia and coffee husks.

MOST READ

34 judges appointed by Uhuru take oath
34 judges appointed by Uhuru take oath

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kenyan trader has eye on US beauty market

By Wainaina Wambu | 1 hour ago

Kenyan trader has eye on US beauty market
Agriculture remains the cash cow for counties

By Frankline Sunday | 3 days ago

Agriculture remains the cash cow for counties
I thought of crime, but went into trash business instead

By Mactilda Mbenywe | 5 days ago

I thought of crime, but went into trash business instead
How two friends beat biases to build IT firm

By Peter Theuri | 5 days ago

How two friends beat biases to build IT firm

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC