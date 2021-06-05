KPA commissions Sh500 million tug boat jetty at dock

Kenya Ports Authority tag boat, Kiboko ll on June 4, 2021.[Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has commissioned a refurbished tug boat jetty at the Dockyard in the Port of Mombasa. The reconstruction cost KPA Sh500 million.

Presiding over the ceremony, KPA board chairman General (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana said the facility for tug boat maintenance remains vital, with Mombasa port being a compulsory pilotage harbor.

''This modern facility forms a crucial component of port operations and is replacing the old jetty which was demolished in 2020, after serving as a docking point for 70 years,'' Kibwana said, adding the new jetty will last at least 80 years.

KPA acting Managing Director Eng Rashid Salim said the old jetty needed repair as it no longer supported emerging loads and did not meet modern design specifications.

Share this story