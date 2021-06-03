Troubled Scangroup delays results again
NEWS
By Wainaina Wambu | June 3rd 2021
Marketing firm WPP Scangroup has for the second time postponed the publication of its financial results due to internal woes.
The announcement has now been pushed to July 31, signalling the toll that a probe on former top executives is taking on the firm, and keeping investors anxious.
“The delay in publication of the audited financial statements has been occasioned by the ongoing investigation that followed the recent senior management changes previously notified to shareholders and the public,” said a notice from the board signed by Company Secretary Winnie Jumba on Wednesday.
“The board of directors, management and the company’s auditors are working to ensure that shareholders and investors are provided with audited financial statements that reflect the impact (if any) of these developments on the company’s financial position.”
KEEP READING
KenyaRe, ScanGroup delay release of results
Thakrar now exits firm he founded
Scangroup CEO Bharat Thakrar resigns
The statements for the financial year ended December 2020 were first due on April 30, 2021.
Last month, two top executives left WPP Scangroup, in quick succession to former Chief Executive Bharat Thakrar who resigned in March.
One of the executives was Chief Financial Officer Satyabrata Das, who was suspended in February together with Mr Thakrar to allow a probe into allegations of gross misconduct.
In March, the WPP Scangroup board said it had accepted the resignation of Thakrar from the position he held since 1999, but that the probe against him would continue. The firm is yet to shed light on the nature of misconduct.
Ms Jumba has in the last few months been announcing various changes in the firm in compliance with the capital markets regulations.
WPP Scangroup is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.
Last month, a change in the board was announced following the resignation of Laurence Mellman as a non-executive director with effect from August 31, 2020.
The notice added that an annual general meeting would be announced at the same time as the publishing of the results.
WPP Scangroup has several brands in the marketing and communications industry including Ogilvy and H+K Strategies.
Epicentres of Covid-19 lack testing kits, host ‘spreader events’These counties also have non-functional infrastructure and inadequate supplies for Covid-19 management, few functional Intensive Care Units
Muthaiga: the anecdote for Nairobi city's woesMuthaiga is loved by the super-rich, who want to keep away from the madness and chaos of Nairobi city.
MOST READ
BBI appeal: Battle Royale starts
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- Suspect in kidnapping and killing of Kitengela girl Shantel arrested
EASTERN
- How bus conductor saved girl who had been lured by stranger to Mombasa
NATIONAL
- Anyang' Nyong’o wins accolades for newlook city
COUNTIES
- Third Year Masinde Muliro University student raped, murdered
WESTERN
- High stakes in BBI appeal as parties assemble top lawyers
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba