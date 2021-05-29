× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Saccos demand Sh4.3b unremitted deductions

BUSINESS
By Gerald Nyele | May 29th 2021

Delegates follow a session during Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives limited's (KUSCCO Ltd) 6th Annual Sacco Leaders Convention at Pride Inn Shanzu in Mombasa County on Tuesday 23rd February 2021.[Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Government and private sector firms are holding onto Sh4.3 billion of their employees’ Sacco deductions, which has crippled the societies’ operations.

The Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (Kuscco) said negotiations with individual employers in the last financial year have yielded a paltry Sh380 million.

“Some of our members are finding it a big challenge to advance loans or return member deposits. We need these deductions to be remitted,” said Kuscco Managing Director George Ototo in a statement yesterday.

 Kenya School of Law told to reduce fees

 Concerns over president, Speaker and CJ coming from Mt Kenya

 State proposes Sh6.8b for trade docket in next budget

 MPs question intent of gazette notices printed at night

He said the Sacco umbrella body had written to the Ad-hoc Committee of the Senate and the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industry and Co-operatives, appealing for remittance of the cash.

“So far we have seen positive results with Chuna Sacco payment of Sh275.9 million owed by the University of Nairobi,” Mr Ototo said.

“Egerton Sacco was also paid Sh5.3 million by Kisii University and Sh306 million by Egerton University by December, 2020, excluding interest and penalties.”

At the same time, Ototo stressed the importance for senators to hasten the passing of the Sacco Societies (Amendment) Bill of 2018, which proposes changes including minimum qualifications for directors, and registration and licensing of deposit-taking Saccos.

“Since co-operatives are a devolved function, this Bill had to be taken to the Senate for approval,” he said.

He added that Kuscco had sent submissions to the National Treasury regarding co-operatives being omitted from provisions of Section 15 of the Finance Bill, which cushions borrowers from heavy taxation.

“This, we felt, discriminates against borrowers from co-operative societies for tax-deductible allowance on mortgage interest,” said Ototo.

He said it is important for policymakers to realise that Saccos do the last mile financial inclusivity, which means that savings and credit services should be accessible and affordable to every citizen.

Gerald Nyele

Wajir Governor impeachment verdict to be rendered on Monday by the Senate Special Committee

The Senate's Committee probing the impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi has started hearings

Kenya-DRC Trade Ties: Kenya to benefit from trade deals; keys areas include agriculture exports

Loan defaults by SMEs double in three years over Covid measures
CBK data shows that about 204,802 MSMEs failed to service their loans for more than three months, weighed down by Covid-19 containment measures.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

