Why break your pretty nails doing laundry yet you can dial for help!

Entrepreneurs who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty are minting cash from this hands-off approach on household chores. [Courtesy]

As humans continue to develop, more individuals are seeking an easier way out of life. Technology has shown that there is always an easier way of doing things. This is quite true when it comes to basic household chores that individuals are seemingly looking to outsource at an affordable price.

The argument has been, who wants to spend their time doing ‘boring work’. This interesting trend is catching on, especially with people who have busy lives in urban areas. Nowadays, fewer people want to do their laundry, wash their cars or clean their own homes. In fact, they’re willing to pay somebody else to do all the work.

‘Boring’ work

It’s not only households that are outsourcing their ‘boring’ work.

Organisations like schools, offices, factories, shopping malls and hotels are willing to pay for professional cleaning services too!

And entrepreneurs who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty are minting cash from this hands off approach on household chores.

Interestingly, just like the food market most entrepreneurs can never go wrong when investing in basic services since there will always be demand in the market.

Provided you market your business and quote good prices, you will definitely be making profit in a couple of months.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website! Take a survey

According to Janet Otieno, co-founder and operations manager at Kisafi, a tech company that connects customers to home management service providers, demand for such services is high.

“The market has a huge potential especially if entrepreneurs and business owners incorporate technology to enhance efficiency, in day-to-day household management,” she says.

There are basically two main types of customers in the professional cleaning business: Consumer (residential) and commercial (office buildings).

High grade ingredients

Well, the type of clients you choose to serve will determine what type of equipment you’ll need, how much you’ll charge, and the nature of the cleaning services you will be expected to perform.

Kisafi cleans and organises homes and offices for its clients at a fee. And it was born out of a need.

“My friends were in the country on vacation and were staying in an Airbnb apartment and

were having trouble getting a reliable home management services, specifically laundry and home cleaning services. That is when the idea to start Kisafi business came,” says Ms Otieno.

To gain trust of clients, it is important to use high-grade cleaning agents and the latest cleaning techniques to keep your clients’ environment spotless clean.

Other than the hands-off approach on cleanliness the construction industry has also helped in the growth of cleaning business.

Everyday new houses are designed to be built, a big number completed and let to tenants. Most business and home owners would like to work and stay in a tidy environment, but majority might not want to do the cleaning themselves, hence an opportunity to an entrepreneur who is not afraid to make their hands dirty.

“In your neighborhood you won’t miss estates that are being built, and this presents an opportunity for a cleaning firm. Individuals’ houses also need such services. An aggressive entrepreneur cannot miss a chance in such spaces,” says Maxwell Mwangi director of Usafi cleaning company.

Special attention

Most times, people don’t just hire professional cleaning or janitorial services because they’re lazy. Some situations require special and trained attention.

One good example is the kind of cleaning that is required after a big party, festival or conference. It’s not the kind of mess a few ‘ordinary’ people can handle alone. You’ll need to hire a professional cleaning service if you want a good job done.

“The days for visitors to clean after the party is long gone. Events provides us with a ready market. If you are interested, always be on the lookout for any event happening around your area,” says Mwangi.

There are other times when people and even companies need specialised professional cleaning services. If you’re moving to a new house or just finished renovating one, it’s likely that you’ll need a professional cleaning service that will use specialised equipment to clean the floors, carpets, walls, ceilings, bathrooms and toilets.

The advent of Airbnb has also given this business a boom. Interestingly, while most users of Airbnb will stay for a couple of days in apartments for their vacation and they will always want someone to help in cleaning their spaces while outside.

[email protected]

Share this story