× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bangkok's micro homes a model for slum upgrade

REAL ESTATE
By Thomson Reuters Foundation | May 26th 2021
Small homes, funded by a charity and designed by a leading architect, have helped residents brave a surge of the coronavirus pandemic in the Klong Toey slum in Bangkok, Thailand. [Reuters]

Flimsy shacks of tin and ply have given way to sleek, painted houses - small, clean and leak-free - in Bangkok’s biggest slum, creating model homes and a blueprint for city development.

That is if community leader Surawat Krabsomboon and other residents can defeat plans to bulldoze much of Klong Toey slum and make way for the sort of gentrification transforming the Thai capital.

“We were living in broken houses and were unable to afford to repair the houses,” Mr Krabsomboon told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from his home in the city’s oldest slum.

“But we did not want to live like that, we wanted better homes, better amenities,” said the 29-year-old Thai, making the case for thousands more micro homes to replace the dilapidation that has mushroomed without design over decades.

“These houses have allowed us to remain here, and relieved the burden of residents when they had to stay home during the lockdown and could not go out.”

KEEP READING

 Riat Hills is new magnet for the rich and luxury business hubs

 The changing skyline of Mombasa town

 Auctions everywhere, but no takers

 Culture or profit: Is your rural home dead capital?

Klong Toey’s slum, an area of about one square mile in the heart of the city, is home to nearly 100,000 people, mostly rural migrants from northern Thailand, many of whom came to the city decades ago for jobs at the nearby Bangkok port.

They stayed on even as those jobs dried up and the area around them boomed with plush malls and high-rise blocks.

Krabsomboon had tried many times to fix their housing - the shacks are like saunas in summer and leak rain in the monsoon.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Now, with help from a charitable foundation and a top Bangkok architect, dozens of residents have new homes where their tired shacks once leaned - with sturdy steel frames, insulated roofs and fire-resistant floors of fibre cement board.

Bangkok's micro homes. [Reuters]

The micro homes, funded by the Charoen Pokphand Foundation, have helped residents brave the pandemic, and could be a model for the larger planned redevelopment of the slum, said Surawat.

But the Port Authority of Thailand, which owns much of the land on which residents built their shacks illegally, wants to clear the slum to make way for office and commercial blocks, tourist spots and a modern transport and logistics hub.

About 12,000 households must relocate - either to a new high-rise complex nearby, to plots about 30 kilometres away, or take a cash compensation and move elsewhere, authorities say.

The plan is opposed by residents who say their lives and livelihoods will be affected, and that the small flats on offer will not suit large families, or people with shops or chickens that roam the narrow alleyways.

Most residents work in construction, as street vendors and as motorbike taxi riders ferrying people around the city of about eight million, and say they need to stay local to earn.

“Development is needed, better homes and living conditions are needed, but they must first listen to the community and their needs,” said Prateep Ungsongtham, founder of the Duang Prateep Foundation that runs a charitable school in Klong Toey.

“If the redevelopment happens without that, then this community will disappear and this will become just like any other expensive neighbourhood in Bangkok with no place for the poor people who serve the city,” she said.

Across Bangkok, informal settlements have been torn down and vendors removed from streets in a push to beautify the city and create parks and walkways for tourists and wealthier residents.

Prateep and other campaigners have opposed the city’s policy of resettlement, which they say separates the poor from their social networks and limits their ability to make a living.

In Klong Toey, where residents have resisted previous eviction attempts, many homes lack running water and sit cheek by jowl with open drains and trash heaps in alleys that are too narrow for garbage trucks.

While the neighbourhood was relatively untouched by the coronavirus pandemic last year, a recent surge across the country has seen hundreds get sick in Klong Toey.

[email protected]  

RELATED VIDEOS

Firms in Kenya have threatened to move to court to challenge the introduction of a Uganda-based elec

KTN Prime Full Bulletin Business 24th March 2016

Tatu city project infrastructure

Share this story
Nairobi approves Sh12b budget to settle pending bills
The funds will be utilised by both City Hall executive and the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to settle debt obligations.
Golfers resume competitive play as COVID-19 spike eases
Three months after President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended sporting activities, golf competitions are set to make a...

MOST READ

Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self
Embarambamba draws criticism from far and wide as singer defends self

STANDARD ENTERTAINMENT

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Riat Hills is new magnet for the rich and luxury business hubs

By Washington Onyango and Harold Odhiambo | 5 days ago

Riat Hills is new magnet for the rich and luxury business hubs
What the future holds for Lamu Old Town as new port opens

By Dominic Omondi | 6 days ago

What the future holds for Lamu Old Town as new port opens
Bedsitter or one-bedroom? Why size is king

By Graham Kajilwa | 6 days ago

Bedsitter or one-bedroom? Why size is king
The changing skyline of Mombasa town

By Philip Mwakio | 7 days ago

The changing skyline of Mombasa town

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC