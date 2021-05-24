Airline launches cheaper flights on Nairobi, Kisumu route
BUSINESS
By Kepher Otieno | May 24th 2021
A local airline will offer cheap transport services between Nairobi and Kisumu.
The 748 Air Services will make trips twice daily between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Kisumu International Airport.
The airline’s Managing Director Moses Mwangi and Chairman Ahmed Jibril said passengers on the route would pay Sh10,700 for a return ticket.
“We want to connect important domestic business and leisure locations in Kenya - Nairobi, Kisumu, Kakamega, and its environs,” said Mr Jibril.
The airline will fly about 80 passengers per trip in its Dash8-Q400 aircraft. The flights from JKIA will be leaving around 7.30am and the other at 4.30pm.
The first flight from Kisumu will leave at or about 9.25am, while the second will be scheduled to leave at 6:25pm.
Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o officiated the launch of the 748 Air direct flight to Kisumu.
Promoting tourism
The 748 Air joins Kenya Airways, Fly540 and Safari Link, the airliners that fly daily to Kisumu. The route that serves travelers to western Kenya is key in promotion of tourism and business in the region.
The move by 748 Air comes barely days after it reverted daily flights from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport to the Masai Mara.
Nyong’o urged airliners flying the Kisumu route to reduce fare to attract more clients.
The launch comes as Kisumu prepares to host Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1.
“We are committed to promoting high level of safety and quality performance to meet national and international standards,” said Jibril.
He also said their services include delivery of cargo to remote destinations, adding the flights offer safe transportation of passenger delegations.
