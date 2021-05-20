× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Treasury gets Parliament’s backing to exempt KQ from minimum tax

BUSINESS
By Macharia Kamau | May 20th 2021
Kenya Airways planes at Jomo Kenyatta Airport(JKIA), Nairobi.[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Parliament has backed Treasury’s plans to exempt Kenya Airways (KQ) from paying minimum tax in a move that offers a reprieve to the loss-making firm.

The tax became effective January this year and firms are required to pay it or normal corporate tax, whichever is higher and whether making profit or loss.

The National Assembly’s Committee on Delegated Legislation attributed KQ’s exemption to the devastating effect that Covid-19 has had on the global aviation industry.

This, they noted, hurt “the already ailing company that made a loss of Sh36.2 billion. The committee said “the minimum tax will render KQ’s operations unsustainable”. In March this year, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani exempted the carrier from paying minimum tax, charged at one per cent minimum tax on revenues. The notice was taken to parliament and referred to the Committee on Delegated Legislation, which has recommended that KQ be exempt from paying the tax.

“The Committee recommends that the House approves the said statutory instrument (regulations) in accordance with section 13(2) of the Income Tax Act,” said the report by the committee. The report is among the issues that were up for consideration during the parliament’s special sitting yesterday.

KEEP READING

 CoG says Treasury yet to release Sh82b

 Counties' massive wage bills cripple development projects

 Koome's moment of truth in the House today

 The Uhuru swansong: What could go wrong in his last full-year budget

The committee said it had considered the key role played by the carrier in supporting economic sectors such as “marketing of Kenya as a tourism destination, trade facilitation job creation among others”. “It is prudent to grant the exemption from minimum tax to support the firm continue its operations until its returns to profitability,” said the committee chaired by William Kassait.

Macharia Kamau

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Covid Downward Trend: Kenya records 86 new Covid-19 cases with positivity rate now at 3.1%

HEALTH WATCH: Scientists working on developing vaccine that comes in form of a pill & nasal spray

Lurking Danger: Government warns of Covid-19 spikes in the coming months of June and July

Share this story
Co-operative Bank defies virus to post Sh3.46b profit
But this represents a drop of 3.6 per cent compared to a profit-after tax of Sh3.59 billion that the lender made in the first three months of 2020.
Anger over slow progress, size of rewards at Nigeria’s police brutality hearings
The investigations were a core demand of thousands of protesters who wanted a police unit called the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) disbanded.

MOST READ

Uhuru appoints Martha Koome as Chief Justice
Uhuru appoints Martha Koome as Chief Justice

NATIONAL

By Betty Njeru

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Co-operative Bank defies virus to post Sh3.46b profit

By Dominic Omondi | 3 hours ago

Co-operative Bank defies virus to post Sh3.46b profit
How unmarked roads and streets create city chaos

By Frankline Sunday | 10 hours ago

How unmarked roads and streets create city chaos
What the future holds for Lamu Old Town as new port opens

By Dominic Omondi | 10 hours ago

What the future holds for Lamu Old Town as new port opens
Bedsitter or one-bedroom? Why size is king

By Graham Kajilwa | 10 hours ago

Bedsitter or one-bedroom? Why size is king

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC