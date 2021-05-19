× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lanet Airport will be ready in August next year, says agency

NEWS
By Kennedy Gachuhi | May 19th 2021
The ongoing construction of Lanet Airport at 81 Tank Battalion Barracks-Lanet in Nakuru County. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Lanet Airport will be completed by August next year, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has said.

In a statement, the authority said the first phase of the Sh3 billion project was on course amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected many development projects. 

“The groundbreaking for the project was done in December 2020, the site handed over to the contractor in January 2021 and the project commenced on February 23. The contract period is 18 months and the completion date set on August 22, 2021,” said KAA. 

The project entails the upgrade of a 1.7-kilometre-long military runway at 81 Tank Battalion Barracks, Lanet, which is currently of gravel finish to bitumen standards. The airbase will be a dual military-civilian facility.

The runway strip will be 150 metres wide with four taxiways and a military apron that will be able to accommodate larger and heavier commercial aircrafts such as Beechcraft 1900. 

KEEP READING

 Court ends a 29-year land tussle

 Governor ordered to pay man Sh1 million

 Nakuru cop loses three children, house help in fire accident

 Lake swells, homes flooded, people move

During an inspection tour on Tuesday by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, accompanied by Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, KAA revealed that the Sh400 million first phase of the project was 5 per cent complete. 

“The government has allocated Sh406,761,591 for the first phase. An advance payment of Sh39,418,827 has been made. The project is currently at 5.5 per cent. The contractor has mobilized the required resources including human capital,” KAA said in a statement. 

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna led the County Development Implementation Coordination Committee (CDICC) in an inspection tour of the project. 

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

Due to limited civilian access to the project site within the military facility, speculation has been rife that the project was yet to take off. 

“There have been questions over the progress of this project and we assure the residents that everything is on track. The contractor has devised ways to continue undertaking it safely in regards to Covid-19,” said Kinyanjui. 

The governor noted that the project has a high potential for taxpayers as they will recoup funds invested in the project through the tourism and horticultural sub-sectors which thrive in the county. 

“This dream was conceived over 20 years ago and for the first time, we have seen a commitment by the government in financial allocation and implementation. The investment shall not be in vain considering the potential of our county and the Rift region,” said Kinyanjui. 

Residents around the barracks are set to benefit from the project which is set to have tarmac roads leading to the airport for easier access.

RELATED VIDEOS

Residents of Nakuru to wait longer before they can enjoy water supply from the Itare dam project

Parliamentary commitee blames NLC and chief registrar for allegedly fueling land conflicts

Influenza Outbreak cases reported in Nakuru County

Share this story
Red-hot Karim Benzema called up to France Euro 2020 squad
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has been included in France's squad for the European Championship in a...
ARVs shortage: 'I fear we might die, I do not have money for drugs'
Kenyans living with HIV will shortly be forced to buy ARVs as the impasse between the government and donor agencies continues.

MOST READ

Chaos after woman who left her husband 2yrs ago returns, finds she was replaced
Chaos after woman who left her husband 2yrs ago returns, finds she was replaced

NYANZA

By James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Inside KRA’s plan to enhance Lamu Port trade facilitation

By Fredrick Obura | 5 hours ago

Inside KRA’s plan to enhance Lamu Port trade facilitation
Jirongo-linked firm loses bid to freeze South Sudan accounts

By Kamau Muthoni | 6 hours ago

Jirongo-linked firm loses bid to freeze South Sudan accounts
IMF revises Kenya’s growth to 6.3 per cent on increased infections

By Dominic Omondi | 23 hours ago

IMF revises Kenya’s growth to 6.3 per cent on increased infections
Dock workers polls rocked by wrangles

By Willis Oketch and Patrick Beja | 1 day ago

Dock workers polls rocked by wrangles

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC