× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya needs a new tax policy that will drive the economy forward

OPINION
By Ken Gichinga | May 16th 2021
Hundreds of Locals await services at the Kenya Revenue Authority.[Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

While Kenya’s history is replete with economic blueprints ranging from Vision 2030 to the Big Four Agenda, there has not been clear articulation of the principles guiding the collection of revenue to fund the country’s growth plans.

And as Kenyans find themselves facing a mountain of debt and its attendant high taxation policies that touch on everything from bread to infant milk, the anger is palpable.

Now more than ever, there is a great need to have a new tax policy that outlines the principles that will guide the Kenyan economy into prosperity.

Ideas around taxation principles have been floated by various thinkers over the last few centuries. Adam Smith wrote in the Wealth of Nations that “…the economic incomes of private people are of three main types: rent, wages and profit. Ordinary taxpayers will ultimately pay their taxes from at least one of these revenue sources.”

In his mind, Smith must have classified the entire economy into the three factors of production of land, labour and enterprise. His ideas have been enriched over time and today we also include the fourth factor of production which is capital - whose income is in the form of interest.

KEEP READING

 Bottom-up approach won't cure Kenya's ailing economy

 Kenya joins drive to quell global hunger for semiconductor chips

 Fishing industry chokes under the foul stench of neglect

 Blaming President Uhuru Kenyatta alone for economic mess is dishonest

In many ways, these four factors of production might be compared to the four legs of a table that give it stability and balance. They are the four building blocks of the economy – emphasising one at the expense of others creates an imbalance and generates instability across the entire system.

Of all the four factors of production, it is the entrepreneur who has borne the brunt of over taxation.  From the introduction of the digital service tax targeting online businesses to the increase in VAT on fuel products, and now with the controversial minimum tax laws, the catalogue of obstacles facing the business community is alarming.

All this while, the Covid pandemic is ravaging the economy, leaving many jobless and contributing to a very restless environment. Whereas many might hope that the full reopening of the economy will help mitigate this harsh environment, there is a wave of discontentment across the country that calls for a fundamental transformation of our economic model into one that values and promotes enterprise and innovation.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

In sharp contrast, the factor of production associated with capital appears to have been spared from the harsh taxation regime evident in the other areas. The Treasury proposal to remove the excise tax of 20 per cent on bank loans will lessen the tax load in the banking sector by up to Sh7 billion annually. There was a promise that this could see banks reducing loan costs, but these claims have been impeached by evidence on the ground pointing to the contrary.

Such examples reinforce a narrative that Kenya’s economic model is anchored on punishing enterprise but rewarding capital.

In the final analysis, a sense of balance and stability can only be achieved through a new tax policy that equally draws from all the factors of production.  Through a spirit of shared responsibility, Kenya can be able to raise enough tax revenue without one party feeling overburdened.

The writer is Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Economic Outlook: Global Economy set to bounce back with a projected growth of 4.4% in 2022

Residents of Meru county express their opinions on the state of the Kenyan economy

Taita Taveta residents share their opinions on the state of the Kenyan economy

Share this story
Palestine Embassy hails Kenya over stance on Israeli attacks in Gaza
The embassy wants UN Security Council to stop Israel from illegally occupying Al-Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem
Raila Odinga reacts to BBI shock ruling
Known for his vocal character on Twitter, Odinga has – for the last two days – shied away from the platform.

MOST READ

Ruto, Raila and Matiang’i lock horns in Bonchari by-election
Ruto, Raila and Matiang’i lock horns in Bonchari by-election

POLITICS

By Eric Abuga and Edwin Nyarangi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
KRA must ease tax filing to boost revenues

By Nikhil Hira | 15 hours ago

KRA must ease tax filing to boost revenues
The age of gentrification is truly upon our country

By XN Iraki | 16 hours ago

The age of gentrification is truly upon our country
Exploit constraints to innovate

By Peter Opondo | 6 days ago

Exploit constraints to innovate
How to ensure family businesses remain afloat after death of founders

By Mworia Kaibung’a | 6 days ago

How to ensure family businesses remain afloat after death of founders

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC