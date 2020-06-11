×
Customs agent charged with over Sh10 million tax evasion

By Correspondent | March 19th 2021 at 09:26:22 GMT +0300

Busia border post (PHOTO; FILE)

A customs agent has been charged in a Busia court with tax evasion on 32,000 litres of ethanol worth Sh10.8 million.

Paul Owiti was arrested by Customs and Border Control officers at the Busia border post on January 15 after he participated in the fraudulent clearance of 128 drums of ethanol.

He denied the charge and was released on Sh100,000 bond or Sh50,000 bail.

In the same court David Maina Kirathe faced two counts of concealment of imported goods contrary to section 202(a) of the EACCMA,2004 and that of being knowingly concerned with fraudulent evasion of duty contrary to section 203(e) of the EACCMA,2004.

Maina was arrested at Malaba One-Stop Border Post after he concealed 35 drums of 250 litres of ethanol worth Sh4 million in taxes by using pineapples on a motor vehicle. The truck was flagged by Customs and Border enforcement officers upon suspicion that it was conveying ethanol.

Read More

The accused person was released on a bond of Sh200,000. The case will be heard on 1st June 2021.

