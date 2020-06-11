×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

CS Ukur Yatani hands tax relief to Sh328b Japanese projects

By Dominic Omondi | March 17th 2021 at 09:24:44 GMT +0300

CS Ukur Yattani (PHOTO: FILE)

Japanese workers and companies will be laughing all the way to the bank after the government exempted them from paying income tax for projects valued at Sh328 billion.

In a legal notice, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani directed that the income that these businesses and workers earned from 15 projects will be exempted from income tax.

Mr Yatani said this was according to Section 13(2) of the Income Tax. “Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Planning directs that the income which accrued in or was derived from Kenya by Japanese companies, Japanese consultants and Japanese employees involved in the projects…. shall be exempt from income tax...” read part of the notice that was issued by Yatani on February 26, 2021.

Section 13 (2) of the Income Tax reads: “The Minister may, by notice in the Gazette, provide... that any income or class of income which accrued in or was derived from Kenya shall be exempt from tax to the extent specified in such notice.” The exemption, said Yatani, was given under the financing agreements that contractors signed with Kenya.

The exemption comes at a time when the government has insisted it would roll back most of the tax holidays as most of them had outlived their usefulness.

Read More

The taxman did a study that showed tax expenditures amounted to at least Sh500 billion, with much of the tax relief not helping the country to increase investment and create jobs.

Some of the projects that were subjected to the tax exemptions include Olkaria V Geothermal Power Development Project which cost Sh66.9 billion.

Other Japanese projects that have benefited from the tax relief include the first phase of the Sh38.2 billion Mombasa Special Economic Zone Development Project, the first and second phases of the Mombasa Port Area Road Development Project which cost Sh29 billion, the first phase of the Mombasa Port Development Project (Sh22 billion).

The Sh18.2 billion power transmission line from Lessos to Kisumu will also see the Japanese workers and firms benefit from the tax relief. Mwea Irrigation Development Project is the other candidate for tax exemption, with the country having spent Sh13.2 billion on the farming project.

Japan is one of the country’s major financiers and had for long been Kenya’s leading bilateral partner until it was dislodged by China with the building of the Standard Gauge Railway in 2013.

In Kenya, all the income of a person, whether resident or non-resident, which is accrued in, or derived locally is subject to income tax. It is charged at 30 per cent for firms and highly paid employees.

It is levied on gains or profits from a business for whatever period carried on.

Related Topics
CS Ukur Yattani Kenya Revenue Authority
Share this story
Previous article
Fisher folk worry over border dispute
Next article
Eight killed in Atlanta-area shooting, suspect arrested

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KPA Board re-advertises MD position
KPA Board re-advertises MD position

LATEST STORIES

Police officer shoots two colleagues, commits suicide
Police officer shoots two colleagues, commits suicide

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

6 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

13 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

14 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

16 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya will lose Lamu if Somalia wins case

Kenya will lose Lamu if Somalia wins case

Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
How DusitD2 attack was executed

How DusitD2 attack was executed

Kamau Muthoni 1 hour ago
Piling debt has put Kenya in tight corner

Piling debt has put Kenya in tight corner

Leonard Khafafa 3 hours ago
How I successfully positioned myself as a luxury brand

How I successfully positioned myself as a luxury brand

Eve Mosongo 9 hours ago

More stories

Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years

By Reuters
Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next two years

Margaret Odhiambo exits Eveready East Africa

By Wainaina Wambu
Margaret Odhiambo exits Eveready East Africa

MCAs want NMS to account for Sh27.1 billion

By Josephat Thiong'o
MCAs want NMS to account for Sh27.1 billion

States seeks views on Sh100b pipeline

By Macharia Kamau
States seeks views on Sh100b pipeline

Women in tourism poorly paid, KTB

By Philip Mwakio
Women in tourism poorly paid, KTB

Cash crunch as 11 State entities miss development cash

By Dominic Omondi
Cash crunch as 11 State entities miss development cash

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.