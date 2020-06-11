×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Tea farmers issue notice to oust directors of factories

By Boniface Gikandi | March 17th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A tea farmer affiliated to Gatunguru Tea Factory in Kangema, Muran'ga, on her tea farm. [Kibata Kihu/Standard]

Tea growers from seven tea factories in Murang'a County have finalised plans to hold special general meetings to reportedly oust directors through a vote of no confidence.

According to organisers, seven out of ten factories in the area will hold the meetings on Saturday and directors have been served with notices of intent of removal as part of the agenda.

“In your place, another resolution will be moved for your replacement,” reads the notice.

The factories where special general meetings will be held are Makomboki, Nduti, Kanyenya-ini, Githambo, Ikumbi, Njunu and Gatunguru.

The special general meetings have not been proposed in Ngere, Kiru, and Gacharage tea factories.

Read More

But a section of directors have accused the conveners of the meetings of inciting farmers against them despite initiating reforms in the smallholder tea subsector.

“There is a lot of incitement going on in tea-growing areas which is a threat to peace in a relatively stable industry,” said one of the directors at Makomboki tea factory.

The meetings, according to notices dated March 3, will be held on open grounds where farmers are expected to pick new directors.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta in an executive order directed the election of new directors to be conducted in 60 days.

Aberdare/Mt Kenya Tea farmers Association chairman Wambugu Gacunji said farmers will be sensitised on reforms initiated by the government after they were passed by the Senate and National Assembly.

Tea Lobby chairman Irungu Nyakera said implementation of reforms call for election of new directors.

“The directors should be removed as they have been part of the system that ignored the plight of growers,” said Mr Nyakera.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i ordered the police to allow the farmers hold the meetings and provide security.

“The farmers will be taken through the reform process from the farms to the auction market, a thing that has never happened in the history of the tea sector,” said Mr Gacunji.

Triggering litigation

The storm in the tea sector started at Kiru factory in 2017 after the chairman Chege Kirundi demanded a forensic audit into operations of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) before renewal of the managing agency contract.

The rebellion by a former long-serving KTDA insider culminated into a coup in which former Sasini Limited Managing Director Stephen Githiga was picked to replace Kirundi as Kiru Tea Factory chairman, triggering years of litigation and eventually reforms in the sub-sector.

Last week, the president in an executive, order directed the Attorney General to conduct a forensic inquiry into the operations of KTDA. In the order, the AG was directed to conduct an inquiry into alleged statutory and regulatory compliance breaches committed by the directors.

Related Topics
Tea growers Murang'a County
Share this story
Previous article
Piling debt has put Kenya in tight corner
Next article
Church urges Uhuru, House to fully constitute IEBC

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Boy, 15, held for death of 9-year-old girl over avocados
Boy, 15, held for death of 9-year-old girl over avocados

LATEST STORIES

Man United Women to play at Old Trafford for first time
Man United Women to play at Old Trafford for first time

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

6 days ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

13 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

14 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

17 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya will lose Lamu if Somalia wins case

Kenya will lose Lamu if Somalia wins case

Kamau Muthoni 3 hours ago
How DusitD2 attack was executed

How DusitD2 attack was executed

Kamau Muthoni 3 hours ago
Piling debt has put Kenya in tight corner

Piling debt has put Kenya in tight corner

Leonard Khafafa 5 hours ago
How I successfully positioned myself as a luxury brand

How I successfully positioned myself as a luxury brand

Eve Mosongo 11 hours ago

More stories

Coconut, cashews to be cash crops if Bill passes

By Nehemiah Okwembah
Coconut, cashews to be cash crops if Bill passes

Governors row with Treasury over delay in Sh52b counties' cash

By Grace Ng'ang'a
Governors row with Treasury over delay in Sh52b counties' cash

Cash-starved NCPB faces auction over Sh7.3 billion debt

By Moses Nyamori
Cash-starved NCPB faces auction over Sh7.3 billion debt

YouTube to collect tax from content creators

By Kirsten Kanja
YouTube to collect tax from content creators

Brace for increased land rates if MCAs adopt new roll

By Harold Ayodo
Brace for increased land rates if MCAs adopt new roll

African economies likely to rebound 3.4 per cent this year, AfDB says

By Reuters
African economies likely to rebound 3.4 per cent this year, AfDB says

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.