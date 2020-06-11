Why Firirinda will not become another Jerusalema

Dick Njoroge alias Munyonyi (Center) an artist behind the popular Firirinda song with his son Munyonyi Junior and musician Epha Maina. [Photo By Ndungu Gachane]

Jerusalema, the South African dance, hit the world like a storm.

It cut across races, tribes, colours and creeds. From statehouses to villages, Jerusalema challenge became the standard way to keep us busy and excited. Like any other fad, it soon ran out of fashion. Remember Kung fu and breakdance?

The success of Jerusalema was not accidental, it was even promoted by South African president. Only Nelson Mandela beats Jerusalema in promoting the South African brand. Will our president promote Firirinda?

Will the 30-year-old Firirinda replace Jerusalema? I doubt it. First, it’s an old song and recycling a song is not easy. Few can associate with it. How many know what Firirinda is? It’s free irinda, a free-flowing dress. Irinda is the Kikuyu name for the traditional dress. Two, we have a penchant for disliking our own. We know more about foreign musicians and actors than local ones. We all know of Michael Jackson, Tom Cruise or Celine Dione among others. But who knows Dick Njoroge alias Munyonyi? We even hate promoting our own. We see them as competitors, even when dead. Not just in music but even in academia where foreign authors are seen as more credible even when writing about local issues like witchcraft. Just google that and see what comes up. By the way, a witchcraft Act (2012), chapter 67 is still in our statutes despite a new constitution. What does BBI say about witchcraft?

Three, it is likely that Firirinda will be seen as a Kikuyu dance not a Kenyan dance, never mind that Jerusalema was in a local South African language, Khelobedu. The deep tribal identity will be Firirinda’s greatest enemy. Why should I promote another tribe’s music, most will ask? But we have no problem promoting western music over radio, TV and other media.

Staff and members of Parliament led by Majority and Minority leaders Amos Kimunya and John Mbadi, respectively, practice Jerusalema challenge at Parliament Buildings in October 2020. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Before Firirinda competes with Jerusalema, we must break our tribal affiliation or better learn to appreciate other cultures. South Africans must learn another local language beyond English. Why can’t we introduce that in Kenya? Why should I learn English and not Dholuo or Rendille? Why should I learn German, boast about it but can’t converse with my Chagga in-laws? Our dances could become global dances and promote Kenyan brands just the way Jerusalema promoted South Africa.

They are unique, tested by time and perfected. But as Jerusalema showed, charity begins at home.