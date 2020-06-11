Ross Evans appointed Hemingways Group CEO

Ross Evans, new Hemingways Group CEO (PHOTO: Awal Mohhamed)

Hemingways Group has named Ross Evans as new Chief Executive Officer to steer the company towards recovery after the effects of Covid-19 Pandemic



Previously he served as the Group’s Operations Director for over five years.

Hemingways Group Chairman, Dicky Evans expressed hope in the new CEO saying he will guide the company during tough economic times occassioned by the pandemic



“Last year presented us with incredible challenges however our industry has shown resilience in very difficult circumstances,” said Ricky.



According to the Central Bank of Kenya’s Monetary Policy Committee Hotels’ Survey,?the sector was the worst hit by the pandemic, contracting by 83.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to an expansion of 12.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2019.

The newly appointed CEO joined the Hemingways Group in 2016 and combines industry expertise with ten years’ experience in the financial industry in London and Singapore.?





