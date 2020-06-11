×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ross Evans appointed Hemingways Group CEO

By Issack Awal Mohammed | March 9th 2021 at 02:10:00 GMT +0300

Ross Evans, new Hemingways Group CEO (PHOTO: Awal Mohhamed)

Hemingways Group has named Ross Evans as new Chief Executive Officer to steer the company towards recovery after the effects of Covid-19 Pandemic

Previously he served as the Group’s Operations Director for over five years.

Hemingways Group Chairman, Dicky Evans expressed hope in the new CEO saying he will guide the company during tough economic times occassioned by the pandemic

“Last year presented us with incredible challenges however our industry has shown resilience in very difficult circumstances,” said Ricky.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya’s Monetary Policy Committee Hotels’ Survey,?the sector was the worst hit by the pandemic, contracting by 83.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2020 compared to an expansion of 12.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2019.

The newly appointed CEO joined the Hemingways Group in 2016 and combines industry expertise with ten years’ experience in the financial industry in London and Singapore.?


 

Read More

Related Topics
Hemingways Central Bank of Kenya
Share this story
Previous article
Climate change is a risk factor to Africa's security, President Kenyatta says
Next article
Kabuchai MP-elect sworn in

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

How greedy brokers took the shine off microlenders
How greedy brokers took the shine off microlenders

LATEST STORIES

Millions of websites offline after fire at French cloud services firm
Millions of websites offline after fire at French cloud services firm

CHECKPOINT

How vaccines train your body to stay alive

6 hours ago

How vaccines train your body to stay alive
Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

7 days ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

8 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

10 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

THE STANDARD INSIDER

No permanent enemies in politics, only interests

No permanent enemies in politics, only interests

Leonard Khafafa 23 hours ago
Tecra 'sent lover Omar Sh1.2m within months'

Tecra 'sent lover Omar Sh1.2m within months'

Paul Ogemba 23 hours ago
Why many are visiting shrine of revered magician Gor Mahia

Why many are visiting shrine of revered magician Gor Mahia

James Omoro 23 hours ago
What if things were to fall apart and Raila walks out of handshake?

What if things were to fall apart and Raila walks out of handshake?

Brian Otieno and Duncan Khaemba 23 hours ago

More stories

Fund to settle claims of collapsed insurer's clients

By Wainaina Wambu
Fund to settle claims of collapsed insurer's clients

How 110,000 Olympic volunteers put their lives on hold

By Reuters
How 110,000 Olympic volunteers put their lives on hold

Nairobi County chases Sh830b debt

By Josephat Thiong'o
Nairobi County chases Sh830b debt

Strategy to save Mt Kenya Forest to cost Sh 1.5 billion

By Lydiah Nyawira
Strategy to save Mt Kenya Forest to cost Sh 1.5 billion

Stanbic after-tax profit drops to Sh5.2 billion

By Fredrick Obura
Stanbic after-tax profit drops to Sh5.2 billion

KPA Board re-advertises MD position

By Fredrick Obura
KPA Board re-advertises MD position

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.