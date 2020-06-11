KPA Board re-advertises MD position

National Treasury CS Ukur Yattani (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has advertised again the post of Managing Director a day after National Treasury CS Ukur Yattani rejected three nominees to the position.

It emerged the nominees did not score at least 70 per cent in the interview.

“I have reviewed the list of names and ranking of the candidates proposed for appointment as Managing Director, Kenya Ports Authority, and noted that all the candidates scored below the desired threshold of 70 per cent in the interview,” read Yatani's letter to the board chairman Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana on Wednesday.

The establishment desires a holder of a Bachelor’s and Masters degree in port management, maritime and shipping logistics, engineering, business, social sciences, public policy, science and technology or related from a recorgnised institution.

He or she should also have a thorough understanding of public sector policy and reforms, corporate planning and relevant legislation.

Among the key responsibilities will be supporting the formulation and implementation of the approved integrated strategic plan for the growth of KPA, ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining a conducive environment for attracting, retaining and motivating employees.

After rejecting the names of the three nominees, CS Ukur Yattani directed KPA board to start recruitment afresh and complete the exercise in 45 days.

The board and the ministry refused to reveal the names of the three candidates that had been submitted to the CS to choose one for the appointment.