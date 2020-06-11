×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KPA Board re-advertises MD position

By Fredrick Obura | March 5th 2021 at 14:16:30 GMT +0300

National Treasury CS Ukur Yattani (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has advertised again the post of Managing Director a day after National Treasury CS Ukur Yattani rejected three nominees to the position.

It emerged the nominees did not score at least 70 per cent in the interview.

“I have reviewed the list of names and ranking of the candidates proposed for appointment as Managing Director, Kenya Ports Authority, and noted that all the candidates scored below the desired threshold of 70 per cent in the interview,” read Yatani's letter to the board chairman Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana on Wednesday.

The establishment desires a holder of a Bachelor’s and Masters degree in port management, maritime and shipping logistics, engineering, business, social sciences, public policy, science and technology or related from a recorgnised institution.

He or she should also have a thorough understanding of public sector policy and reforms, corporate planning and relevant legislation.

Read More

Among the key responsibilities will be supporting the formulation and implementation of the approved integrated strategic plan for the growth of KPA, ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining a conducive environment for attracting, retaining and motivating employees.

After rejecting the names of the three nominees, CS Ukur Yattani directed KPA board to start recruitment afresh and complete the exercise in 45 days.

The board and the ministry refused to reveal the names of the three candidates that had been submitted to the CS to choose one for the appointment.

Related Topics
Kenya Ports Authority CS Ukur Yattani
Share this story
Previous article
Rugby: Kabras coach Nyathi upbeat ahead of Strathmore Leos test
Next article
Stanbic after-tax profit drops to Sh5.2 billion

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Shipping activity at Mombasa port rebounds on increased regional traffic
Shipping activity at Mombasa port rebounds on increased regional traffic

LATEST STORIES

Stanbic after-tax profit drops to Sh5.2 billion
Stanbic after-tax profit drops to Sh5.2 billion

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

1 day ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

3 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

5 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

10 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Julius Chepkwony 15 hours ago
Costly project that divides Kenyans

Costly project that divides Kenyans

Dominic Omondi 15 hours ago
Masks new headache in exam cheating

Masks new headache in exam cheating

Augustine Oduor 15 hours ago
REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 23 hours ago

More stories

Stanbic after-tax profit drops to Sh5.2 billion

By Fredrick Obura
Stanbic after-tax profit drops to Sh5.2 billion

I transform people’s homes with juicy potted plants

By Mike Kihika
I transform people’s homes with juicy potted plants

Court declines to lift parking fees order

By Paul Ogemba
Court declines to lift parking fees order

Yatani rejects three nominees for KPA top job

By Benard Sanga
Yatani rejects three nominees for KPA top job

Audit shows counties failed to spend Sh4.2b

By Stephen Rutto
Audit shows counties failed to spend Sh4.2b

MCK ordered to reinstate sacked member

By Moses Nyamori
MCK ordered to reinstate sacked member

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.