×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Oil prices surge as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April

By Reuters | March 5th 2021 at 07:10:00 GMT +0300

Oil prices rose on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April as they await a more substantial recovery in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude futures for May rose 60 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $67.34 a barrel at 0337 GMT, and was on track for a near 2 per cent gain in the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 56 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $64.39 per barrel.

Both contracts surged more than 4 per cent on Thursday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, extended oil output curbs into April, with small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan.

“It just goes to show how much of a surprise the OPEC+ discipline is,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

Read More

“What makes the gain even more impressive is that it comes against a risk-off backdrop and a higher U.S. dollar,” he said.

Oil prices usually fall when the dollar rises as a higher greenback makes oil more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

Investors were surprised that Saudi Arabia had decided to maintain its voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day through April even after oil prices rallied over the past two months.

“An array of factors coalesced to bring the parties together, but the resultant price increase will almost certainly push the parties to change their minds when they meet again on April 1, 2021,” commodity analysts at Citigroup said in a note.

“Whatever its rationale, from a pure market balancing perspective, OPEC itself has indicated that more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil will be required in the market by end-June. That need starts by mid- to late Apr’21, as refinery demand for crude starts growing before escalating through Aug’21.”

Analysts are reviewing their price forecasts to reflect the continued supply restraint by OPEC+ as well as U.S. shale producers, who are holding back spending in order to boost returns to investors.

“Oil prices could rip higher now that a tight market is likely up through the summer. WTI crude at $75 no longer seems outlandish and Brent could easily top $80 by the summer,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya said in a note.

Related Topics
Saudi Arabia Opec
Share this story
Previous article
I transform people’s homes with juicy potted plants
Next article
Chelsea defeat a massive blow, says Klopp

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Why Saudi Arabia consortium pulled out of Sh42 billion Newcastle takeover
Why Saudi Arabia consortium pulled out of Sh42 billion Newcastle takeover

LATEST STORIES

Chelsea defeat a massive blow, says Klopp
Chelsea defeat a massive blow, says Klopp

CHECKPOINT

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue

1 day ago

Manipulated photo shows evangelicals worshipping Trump statue
Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

2 days ago

Factbox: The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria
No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

4 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

10 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Citizen’s petition saves judges from losing VIP status and red passports

Julius Chepkwony 10 hours ago
Costly project that divides Kenyans

Costly project that divides Kenyans

Dominic Omondi 10 hours ago
Masks new headache in exam cheating

Masks new headache in exam cheating

Augustine Oduor 10 hours ago
REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

REVEALED: Why exercise could kill you

Rosa Agutu 18 hours ago

More stories

UAE based under 35 Indian business tycoon Prateek Suri on building USD100 million business empire

By Maser Electronics
UAE based under 35 Indian business tycoon Prateek Suri on building USD100 million business empire

EU Commission head urges firms to promote more women to top positions

By Reuters
EU Commission head urges firms to promote more women to top positions

Assembly approves motion seeking to rename City road to Yussuf Haji

By Josephat Thiong'o
Assembly approves motion seeking to rename City road to Yussuf Haji

The future of crypto trading

By Agencies
The future of crypto trading

Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

By Kamau Muthoni
Battle for Weston hotel starts as court rules against Ruto

Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

By Reuters
Zoom says users issues likely from localized internet glitch

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.