President Uhuru drums up support for regional integration

President Uhuru Kenyatta who addressed foreign envoys serving in Kenya on Thursday said that there were positive developments in countries such as South Sudan and Sudan where peace and transitional processes remain on course, adding that Nairobi will continue playing its leading role as an anchor for regional peace and security.

"We remain firmly committed to our obligations and responsibilities at the East African Community, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) as well as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA)," he said in Nairobi during this year's annual presidential briefing to the diplomatic corps.

Uhuru said geopolitical conflicts, desert locust invasion, climate change, COVID-19 and terrorism are some of the recent challenges that have worsened the region's dire humanitarian situation.

He stressed on regional integration as an enabler for trade saying Kenya is fully committed to its regional and continental commitments.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, Uhuru assured the diplomats that his country will continue working closely with UN Security Council member states to ensure that the organ discharges its mandate in an inclusive, responsive, and consultative manner.

"Significant financial resources have had to be re-allocated to address the effects of the pandemic, amidst a slowdown in economic activity. The economic and social disruptions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic have eroded some of the progress we had made in recent years," he said.

"As friends, partners and allies we are more successful when we understand each other's vision and aspirations, and work together to fulfill it," he said and thanked the envoys for the support Kenya continues to receive from the international community in the fight against COVID-19.