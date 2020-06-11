×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

JKIA, MIA awarded for customer service excellence

By Fredrick Obura | March 2nd 2021 at 07:35:00 GMT +0300

Part of JKIA (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Mombasa’s Moi International Airport (MIA) have been awarded best airports by size and region for their excellence in customer service.

JKIA won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region in the 5 -15 million passengers per year in Africa while MIA won the 2020 Best Airport by Size and Region under2 million passengers per year in Africa in Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey.

The survey captures passengers’ experience at all airport passenger contact points at more than 300 airports worldwide.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira congratulated Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for its efforts in improving customer experience.

“I congratulate KAA on the success in the Airport Service Quality Awards which represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world on customer experience. During this most difficult and challenging of years, customers have spoken and recognized the successful efforts of the team at KAA in providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances,” Felipe de Oliveira said.

Read More

Kenya Airports Authority’s Acting Managing Director, Alex Gitari noted that the recognition was timely, coming at a time when JKIA and MIA are undergoing major rehabilitation works set to further improve on customer experience.

“Winning these awards is a reaffirmation of our commitment to providing our customers with a stress-free travel experience. We are truly excited and encouraged by these prestigious awards which herald a new horizon in our customer satisfaction journey across our airports.”Gitari stated.

The ACI Awards for JKIA and MIA come soon after the recent recognition of the two airports under ACI World’s Voice of Customer Initiative.

Related Topics
JKIA Moi International Airport Kenya Airports Authority
Share this story
Previous article
Bill to impose heavy fines on pornography
Next article
Premier League 'swamped' with stars hooked on sleeping pills

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Moi Airport facelift project delayed to March
Moi Airport facelift project delayed to March

LATEST STORIES

Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man
Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man

CHECKPOINT

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat

2 days ago

No, Tanzania has not rejected "appointed" Zambian diplomat
Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

7 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

25 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Mobius shifts gears in elusive search for ideal Kenyan made car

Wainaina Wambu 12 hours ago
The problem with PPP deals

The problem with PPP deals

Domnic Omondi 12 hours ago
How ‘sleepy’ Kakamega town got its groove back

How ‘sleepy’ Kakamega town got its groove back

Simon Oyeng’ 12 hours ago
Covid vaccines: Why this is an injection of politics

Covid vaccines: Why this is an injection of politics

Allan Mungai 12 hours ago

More stories

Bank to pay loan defaulter for auctioning his property

By Everlyne Kwamboka
Bank to pay loan defaulter for auctioning his property

KeNHA to review design of Sh33b road project

By Jacinta Mutura
KeNHA to review design of Sh33b road project

Lessons from price fluctuations

By Agency
Lessons from price fluctuations

Audit: County spent Sh319m on local travel

By Stephen Rutto
Audit: County spent Sh319m on local travel

Nairobi Metropolitan Service to rehabilitate 38 roads in industrial area

By Josephat Thiong'o
Nairobi Metropolitan Service to rehabilitate 38 roads in industrial area

Time to pay attention to dairy production chain

By Rading Biko
Time to pay attention to dairy production chain

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.