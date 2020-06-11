Nairobi Metropolitan Service to rehabilitate 38 roads in industrial area

Major General Mohammed Badi

NAIROBI, KENYA: Nairobi Metropolitan Service has commenced the process of rehabilitating 38 roads in the Industrial Area in its continued bid to give the city roads a facelift.

The Major General Mohammed Badi-led institution has commenced the tendering process for the restoration of the roads which have been categorised into different lots.

The roads include Garage Road, Homa Bay Road, Workshop Road, Pate Road and Dar es Salaam Road as part of Lot 1 roads in the area.

Lot 2 includes Busia and Kampala Roads, Lot 3, Gilgil, Bamburi and Changamwe Roads while Lot 4 roads are Dakar, Funzi, Athi River and Addis Ababa Roads.

The targeted roads for Lot 5 are Catalysts Road, Machakos Road, Baricho road and Wundany Road while those under Lot 6 include Rangwe, Mareba, Hola, Lusingeti and Kitui Roads.

Under lot seven are Migwani Road, Isiolo, Bandari, Wajir, Chogoria and Jirore Roads whereas lot 8 comprises Butere, Yarrow, Bunyala and Factory Street which are all due for rehabilitation.

The last lost includes Ndume, Nyahera, Runyenje, Lokitaung, Mogadishu roads and attendant non-motorized transport in the area.

“NMS invites bids from interested and eligible tenderers to submit their bids for the following tenders before March 10, 2021,” said NMS Deputy Director-General Kang’ethe Thuku.

Since its inception, NMS has been engaged in the re-carpeting and upgrade of city roads.

In the Central Business District, the outfit has been able to complete works on City Hallway, Moi Avenue, Wabera Street with Grogon and Kirinyaga Roads also nearing completion.

The NMS has also been able to install NMT infrastructure along Kenyatta Avenue, Wabera and Muindi Mbingu Streets which have all been upgraded and pedestrian and cycle paths constructed.

The development is aimed at providing safe walking and cycling spaces for residents who prefer an alternative to public transport in the capital.

In September 2020, NMS announced that it was intending to hasten road repairs in Nairobi following the completion of a new asphalt (bitumen) plant on Kangundo Road.

The plant produces 2,400 tonnes of bitumen daily which is an amount enough to recarpet three kilometres of road.

Previously, Nairobi County had been relying on asphalt from a plant on Nanyuki Road in the Industrial Area which produced only 150 to 300 tonnes of asphalt a day.

