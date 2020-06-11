×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cement maker cuts loss on lower costs

By Wainaina Wambu | February 27th 2021 at 00:09:02 GMT +0300

East Africa Portland Cement factory Athi River. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

East African Portland Cement Company (EAPCC) narrowed its loss by 35 per cent for the six months ended December 2020 on reduced administrative and selling costs.

This saw the listed firm, which has been rocked by boardroom squabbles, trim its losses to Sh1.04 billion from Sh1.6 billion at a similar period in 2019.

The company saved Sh533 million from expenses, which dropped from Sh1.07 billion to Sh584 million as part of wider turnaround efforts, its unaudited results for the period under review show.

“This accrued from the ongoing business reorganisation geared towards aligning manpower costs to current productivity levels,” said the cement maker in results published yesterday.

Sales fell 6.5 per cent in a tough period due to the coronavirus pandemic,  attributed to selling prices and fixed cost of sale structure, with revenue down to Sh1.39 billion compared to Sh1.48 billion in 2019.

Read More

“Sales volumes in the period remained stable despite a challenging business environment resulting in a 6.5 per cent decline of gross margin occasioned by a general decline in selling prices and fixed costs of sales structure,” said the financials.

In the period under review EAPC spent Sh35 million in loan restructuring.

The cement maker said it was at the “tail end” of terminating its corporate loan facility to stem high finance expenses through balance sheet restructuring.

This would help boost cashflows and also fund plant refurbishment, it said.

Finance costs in the six months fell 31.25 per cent to Sh1.1 billion from Sh1.6 billion in 2019.

“The company is at the tail end of terminating its corporate loan facility to eliminate the high finance costs through a balance sheet restructuring programme, which will yield sufficient cash flows for optimal working capital and also fund plant refurbishment to attain a competitive cost of production,” said the results statement signed by Company Secretary Jane Joram.

Cash used in investing activities fell from Sh1 billion to Sh235 million, and the directors did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend.

EAPCC has over the last few years struggled to turn around its fortunes as competition from new market entrants, mismanagement and piling debts continue to erode its earnings.

But the firm put a brave face that it would return to profits.

“The board remains optimistic that with the conclusion of the business reorganisation initiatives, the company will return to profitability,” it said.  

Recently, the company’s board kicked out acting Managing Director Stephen Nthei and named insider Daniel Kiprono as acting MD, ending Nthei’s 19-month stint at the helm.

Related Topics
EAPCC Costs
Share this story
Previous article
Youth Fund eyes Sh17b loan book
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Portland Cement full-year loss narrows to Sh2.77 billion
Portland Cement full-year loss narrows to Sh2.77 billion

LATEST STORIES

KTN News Sports anchor Wakhisi nominated for AIPS Sport Media Awards
KTN News Sports anchor Wakhisi nominated for AIPS Sport Media Awards

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

4 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

22 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

When loved ones go berserk

When loved ones go berserk

Daniel Wesangula 1 hour ago
Pyramid schemes: The pain and elusive justice

Pyramid schemes: The pain and elusive justice

Amos Kareithi 1 hour ago
Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Flawed polls our Achilles’ Heel

Barrack Muluka 1 hour ago
ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

ICC should keep its eyes fixed on Kenya

Ndung’u Wainaina 1 day ago

More stories

Top tissue brands to be withdrawn from the market

By Awal Mohammed
Top tissue brands to be withdrawn from the market

Kenyan exports could attract additional UK tariffs over deal

By Frankline Sunday
Kenyan exports could attract additional UK tariffs over deal

Youth Fund eyes Sh17b loan book

By Jacob Ngetich
Youth Fund eyes Sh17b loan book

Event organiser turns to new way as Covid-19 slows industry

By Ishaq Jumbe
Event organiser turns to new way as Covid-19 slows industry

Wangamati in a spot over Sh500m spending

By Roselyne Obala
Wangamati in a spot over Sh500m spending

NYS saga suspect ordered to forfeit Sh100 million to State

By Paul Ogemba
NYS saga suspect ordered to forfeit Sh100 million to State

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.