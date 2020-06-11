×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Corruption claims on police recruitment

By Osinde Obare | February 25th 2021 at 11:23:53 GMT +0300

Local rights activists want the recent police recruitment nullified following claims of widespread bribery and tribalism.

Centre for Restoration of Human Rights and Democracy Director Kefa Were said the exercise was marred by corruption claims, which has locked out deserving candidates.

“We want the exercise to be done afresh since we have evidence of massive corruption in the selection alongside tribalism which majorly disadvantaged other deserving candidates,” said Were.

He called on the inspector general of police, the Ethics and anti-corruption commission and the independent police oversight authority to get to the bottom of the matter to ensure officers who comprised its integrity are punished.

Read More

The county’s Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) commandant John Otieno denied the allegations saying the Monday selection was done based on merit with a zero-tolerance to bribery.

“We did not receive bribes during the exercise. We also did not favour candidates basing on their tribe as alleged since we focused on the requirements that are set in place by the police service,” said Mr. Otieno.

He further challenged youths in the region to embrace physical fitness.

Those edged out of the exercise took issue saying some reasons given were not sufficient.
Trans-Nzoia County had six recruitment centres and 63 people were picked out of the number 12 were female

Related Topics
Police Recruitment Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit
Share this story
Previous article
Atwoli: I do not know who will be the President in 2022 but I know who will not be
Next article
Australian parliament passes media reforms after last-ditch changes

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Patience pays as man, 30, joins police after nine years of trying
Patience pays as man, 30, joins police after nine years of trying

LATEST STORIES

US report on Khashoggi death expected to single out Saudi crown prince: sources
US report on Khashoggi death expected to single out Saudi crown prince: sources

CHECKPOINT

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?

2 days ago

Was Raila Odinga statement on MCAs’ car grant true?
Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

20 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

1 month ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

1 month ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Raila: I’ll give more cash to counties if elected

Raila: I’ll give more cash to counties if elected

Jacob Ng’etich and Moses Nyamori 13 hours ago
Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Covid-19 jab: Will the poor have a fair shot?

Dominic Omondi 13 hours ago
Which way for condemned buildings?

Which way for condemned buildings?

Peter Theuri 13 hours ago
It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

It took 20 years of saving up to build our business

Caroline Okello 1 day ago

More stories

Laikipia's creditworthiness revealed ahead of bond issuance

By Wainaina Wambu
Laikipia's creditworthiness revealed ahead of bond issuance

Kenyan market warms up to locally produced switchboards

By Wilberforce Okwiri
Kenyan market warms up to locally produced switchboards

City Hall allocates Sh246m to MCAs

By Josphat Thiong’o
City Hall allocates Sh246m to MCAs

Brothers want firm to refund Sh46m

By Paul Ogemba
Brothers want firm to refund Sh46m

Ex-Tanzania Central Bank governor dies

By Fredrick Obura and Reuters
Ex-Tanzania Central Bank governor dies

Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s

By Reuters
Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.