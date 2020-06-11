×
Bars and eateries get Sh330 million Covid-19 safety training

By Sara Okuoro | February 20th 2021 at 13:00:00 GMT +0300

Owners, operators, and staff of 1,312 bars and eateries across the country have so far been trained on COVID-19 safety protocols as the country gears towards full economic recovery.

Kenya Breweries officially rolled out the Sh330 million program dubbed ‘Raising the Bar with Tusker’ in December 2020.

The training has been conducted in Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, Samburu, Nakuru, Kericho, and Baringo counties.

Speaking during a training event held in Mweiga in Kieni Sub-County in Nyeri, AMREF Programs Manager Lenah Kanyagi said the firm is working alongside Kenya Breweries Limited to enhance awareness among bars and eateries for vibrant businesses and safe workplaces for the staff and clients.

 “We have commenced this campaign of raising the bar in collaboration with the national Government, county government, and Kenya Breweries Limited to create and enhance awareness on COVID-19 safety protocols in eateries and bars in more than 40 counties,” she said.

 “We have a target to conduct this training in more than 10,000 bars and eateries establishments to make sure that businesses continue with their operations as usual. While doing this, we also want to make sure that we mitigate the spread of the disease not only in these workplaces but also in our homes.”

Kieni West Sub-County Health Officer, Edwin Ndegwa, said that the training would not only help the players in the hospitality industry overcome the challenges occasioned by COVID-19 but also fast track the economic recovery process.

“Since the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, our businesses were adversely affected. With this partnership by our Government, KBL, and community health volunteers, we are bouncing back to a better business environment,” said Ndegwa.

The health officer also said that through the initiative, the county would curb the spread of the virus among businesses operating in the hospitality sector, even as the country seeks to control the disease entirely.

Locally, the program will provide a shot in the hospitality industry's arm, which has over 40,0000 retailers and employs over 300,000 people.

 

