Kimwarer and Arror dams case adjourned

The Sh 63 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams case which has taken over two years to kick-off has been adjourned for the last time.

When the matter came for hearing before anti-corruption magistrate Douglas Ogoti, the court was informed that the DPP was not ready to proceed because he wants to amend the charges.

“We are seeking for two weeks to file an amended charge sheet and complete full disclosure in the case,” said the prosecutor.

He sought for two more weeks to supply all the evidence documents including witness statements of Former Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich, PS Kamau Thugge, and ex Wildlife PS Susan Koech who have since been made state witnesses.

Ogoti was also informed that two lead state prosecutors Alexander Muteti and Ali Taib were absent since they had gone to condole with Noordin Haji for the loss of his father, Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji on Monday.

Through their lawyers Kioko Kilukumi and Katwa Kigen, the defense protested the application to have the case adjourned.

They raised concern that the names of witnesses have not been disclosed thus they cannot tell who the witnesses are.

“The accused are tired of coming to court and the case is being postponed," said Katwa.

Katwa said that his client Rotich was charged in July 2019 and it's unfair that disclosure of all evidence to be relied upon by the prosecution has not been supplied.

Ogoti gave DPP and DCI through his officer Thomas Tanui the last adjournment for lack of supplying evidence and exhibits to Rotich and his co-accused persons. Ogoti allowed the adjournment and sent his condolences to the DPP.