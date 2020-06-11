×
US investors set up Sh200 million hospital in Nairobi

By Moses Omusolo | February 10th 2021 at 07:10:00 GMT +0300

US-based investors have set up a second outpatient hospital, targeting middle class Kenyans, at Sh225 million.

Columbia Africa Healthcare Limited is an outfit of Columbia Pacific Management, which has also invested in China, Malaysia, India, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Speaking at the opening on Wednesday, Columbia Africa medical advisor John Tole said the new outpatient facility will offer consultation, family medicine, mother and child care, dental and optical.

It comes as a relief to the country's growing middle class which is constantly on the lookout for modern but affordable healthcare.

 Columbia Africa Clinical Coordinator and Family Medicine Consultant Linda Thorpe said more than 10,000 Kenyans travel abroad to seek treatment, costing over Sh10 billion annually.

Read More

“These are worrying statistics but we believe with our international experience and technology, we can address this problem by providing quality multi-speciality services interlinked, with patients best interests in mind to reduce the cost of healthcare and minimize the number of patients seeking medical services abroad,” Dr Thorpe explained.

