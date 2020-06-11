×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Alarm over data safety as cyber threats spike

By Macharia Kamau | February 10th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

Kenyans faced an increasingly hostile online working environment as the number of cyber threats shot up last year, new official data shows.

According to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), cybercriminals took advantage of more people working from home to launch attacks, with many of using less sophisticated security systems.

The number of cyber threats detected in the quarter to December 2020, the regulator said yesterday, stood at 56 million, a 60 per cent increase from 35 million threats reported in the quarter to September.

CA said cyber threats surged as organisations embraced remote working, exposing their data to risks such as the use of personal devices to access official networks.

“While cyber threats are not new, and pose great risks to society, the economy, and to our children, the Covid-19 pandemic has simply exacerbated the magnitude of this challenge,” said acting CA Director General Mercy Wanjau.

Read More

“Throughout this Covid-19 crisis, cybercriminals have unleashed all manner of attacks, including fraud, phishing, extortion and increased ransomware that have compromised critical ICT systems.”

Wanjau spoke in Nairobi during an event to mark the Safer Internet Day, where the telecommunications industry regulator together with other players sensitised the public on safe practices, especially for children.

At 56 million, the number of cyber threats is also substantially higher compared to 13.9 million cases detected in the quarter to June.

Wanjau noted that a majority of the threats were malware attacks at 46 million followed by web application attacks at 7.8 million, while there were 2.2 million threats of distributed denial of service (DDos).

“In partnership with DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) and other enforcement agencies, we have had some success… so far, we have a number of convictions. we will take it to the rightful end,” she said.

CA in partnership with local telecom service providers launched a portal aimed at creating a safer online environment for children.

The move is in addition to the Child Online Protection (COP) initiative rolled out five years ago.

“Abuse and exploitation of children are unacceptable and should generally not be protected even by free speech principles,” said Administrative Secretary in the ICT Ministry Maureen Mbaka.

"In the Internet world, further protections are also needed to shield children from predators who may contact them through deceptive enticements in online forums."

She added that with more institutions as well as processes going online, cyber threats are likely to spike. 

“Expectedly, as ICTs have become more pervasive and widely integrated with various sectors of the economy, the menace of cybercrime has continued to rise at a corresponding scale," she said.

Related Topics
Communications Authority of Kenya Hostile online working environment DCI
Share this story
Previous article
Where birds deny hotel guests the outdoor dining experience
Next article
Covid dims pension schemes' returns

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Police hunt for car theft suspect after 10 number plates are found at his home
Police hunt for car theft suspect after 10 number plates are found at his home

LATEST STORIES

Alarm over data safety as cyber threats spike
Alarm over data safety as cyber threats spike

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

5 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

18 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

21 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

22 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Covid shouldn't roll back globalisation

Covid shouldn't roll back globalisation

Judy Kaaria 26 minutes ago
Nine growth thoughts from accomplished Kenyan businesspeople

Nine growth thoughts from accomplished Kenyan businesspeople

Hustle Team 26 minutes ago
How exams will radically change

How exams will radically change

Augustine Oduor 26 minutes ago
Sonko finally freed on bail after dramatic court session

Sonko finally freed on bail after dramatic court session

Kamau Muthoni and George Njunge 26 minutes ago

More stories

Covid dims pension schemes' returns

By Wainaina Wambu
Covid dims pension schemes' returns

Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

By Patrick Beja
Kwale's mega steel plant plans own power station

Sameer returns to tyres

By Wainaina Wambu
Sameer returns to tyres

Coast hotels turn up for Sh3b Fund, says TFC

By Philip Mwakio
Coast hotels turn up for Sh3b Fund, says TFC

Public asks State to lift curfew to spur economy

By Peter Theuri
Public asks State to lift curfew to spur economy

Balala forms taskforce to reform Utalii College

By Jacob Ng'etich
Balala forms taskforce to reform Utalii College

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.