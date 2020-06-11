Agencies ink deal to grow trade

KEPROBA CEO Wilfred Marube [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) to boost exports.

The MoU will see the two state agencies partner in enhancing trade, product development and promotion within the export sector.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, KEPROBA CEO Wilfred Marube said the MoU will facilitate Kenyan traders to reach the global market and become exporters.

“This MoU envisions an exporters’ academy which will build the capacity of traders through product development and trade advisories for export ready traders,” said Dr Marube.

Last year, KEPROBA mooted a plan of digitising export procedures and transactions with the aim of making it easier for the buyer and seller to meet.

At the height of the global pandemic, the state agency organised a virtual export exhibition which attracted traders across the country.

KenTrade CEO Amos Wangora said the MoU would facilitate how fast exports can get to the global market.

"This MoU will simplify the export processing for our local traders to access the global market and compete favourably,” he said.

The two agencies are expected to ride on each other’s programmes.