×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Agencies ink deal to grow trade

By Awal Mohammed | February 6th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

KEPROBA CEO Wilfred Marube [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) to boost exports.

The MoU will see the two state agencies partner in enhancing trade, product development and promotion within the export sector.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, KEPROBA CEO Wilfred Marube said the MoU will facilitate Kenyan traders to reach the global market and become exporters.

“This MoU envisions an exporters’ academy which will build the capacity of traders through product development and trade advisories for export ready traders,” said Dr Marube.

Last year, KEPROBA mooted a plan of digitising export procedures and transactions with the aim of making it easier for the buyer and seller to meet.

Read More

At the height of the global pandemic, the state agency organised a virtual export exhibition which attracted traders across the country.

KenTrade CEO Amos Wangora said the MoU would facilitate how fast exports can get to the global market.

"This MoU will simplify the export processing for our local traders to access the global market and compete favourably,” he said.

The two agencies are expected to ride on each other’s programmes.

Related Topics
KenTrade Exports Deal
Share this story
Previous article
Kenyan woman entangled in Sh10billion fraud
Next article
Gicheru wants ICC to suspend hearing

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister
Brexit offers Britain chance to do financial services differently -minister

LATEST STORIES

How and why BBI may not require a referendum after all
How and why BBI may not require a referendum after all

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

1 day ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

14 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

17 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

18 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

How and why BBI may not require a referendum after all

How and why BBI may not require a referendum after all

Kamotho Waiganjo 14 minutes ago
Raila bets big on BBI

Raila bets big on BBI

Jacob Ng'etich 15 minutes ago
No more KCPE, boarding schools in new proposal

No more KCPE, boarding schools in new proposal

Augustine Oduor 15 minutes ago
Kenyan woman entangled in Sh10billion fraud

Kenyan woman entangled in Sh10billion fraud

Daniel Wesangula 15 minutes ago

More stories

SMEs to benefit from Sh110b Africa free trade area facility

By Wainaina Wambu
SMEs to benefit from Sh110b Africa free trade area facility

Ukunda airport to start night operations once upgrade is complete

By Philip Mwakio
Ukunda airport to start night operations once upgrade is complete

Speakers told to find a solution

By Kamau Muthoni
Speakers told to find a solution

Rumba legends in court over copyright violation

By Fredrick Obura
Rumba legends in court over copyright violation

Sacco players to chat way forward after Covid-19 effects

By Fredrick Obura
Sacco players to chat way forward after Covid-19 effects

Auction company changes its name

By Wainaina Wambu
Auction company changes its name

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.