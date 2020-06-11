Standard Group picks top team to drive Digital Strategy

Standard Media Group Editor-in-Chief Ochieng Rapuro: Changes aimed at making operations relevant to the fast-paced, digitally-fronted information and communication market.

The Standard Group has unveiled the team of senior editors that will spearhead its transformation into a world-class multi-media house of the 21st Century.

Nine seasoned editors have been picked to sit on the Super Desk - a node in the group’s production hub that will ensure audiences are served a rich menu of news across all the media house’s platforms- online, print and broadcast.

“The Standard Group has over the past two years been executing a transformation agenda that is aimed at making its operations relevant to the fast-paced, digitally-fronted information and communication market,” said Ochieng’ Rapuro, the Editor-in-Chief, adding that the new team is “the bearers of the Group’s mission in journalism and executors of what must be done to make it a reality.” Head of News: Kipkoech Tanui.

In the new changes, Kipkoech Tanui is the Head of News - a role that puts him on top of the Standard Group’s entire news-gathering operation.

Read More

Mr Rapuro described the Head of News as a pivotal role that is expected to build and run an integrated newsroom that serves the Group’s platforms across the board as Kenya’s oldest media house consolidates its news gathering, packaging and dissemination processes to meet the needs of consumers in a fast-evolving media space.

The newsgathering process will be driven by Kizito Namulanda, who has been appointed the Intake Editor. Peter Opondo: Strategy and Content Editor (Broadcast).

Supported by three Continuity Editors, Mr Namulanda is the will drive the News Hub – a role that is charged with managing, prioritising and enabling the production of content ideas from journalists across board.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

The team will use analytics, evaluations and recommendations regarding content to inform decisions on content planning and delivery.

Peter Opondo, the Strategy and Content Editor (Broadcast) is the bridge between the News Hub and the Standard Group’s broadcast properties.

“He will ensure the content is aligned by branding, style, approach and the set production standards,” Mr Rapuro said in the memo circulated to staff yesterday afternoon.

Caroline Kimutai is the Digital Editor. John Bundotich takes charge of the Group’s daily print publications while Charles Otieno will run the group’s Weekly Publications, including The Nairobian.

Nzau Musau, Lilian Aluanga and Caroline Wambui are the Continuity Editors, who will work with Mr Namulanda to run the newsgathering operation.

Mr Rapuro expressed confidence that the new changes that include “new and integrated workflows” offers the group a competitive advantage in a market where audiences are “more discerning, and expect quality and reliable content that is delivered on time.”

Over the last two years, the Standard Group has invested in new structures, technology and people. The company has built a world-class converged newsroom that is expected to become operational later this month.

Recruitment of the audiovisual editor, who will “oversee the overall design for print, web and mobile products… to ensure proper visual treatment of stories for greater appeal, depth and context” which forms part of the Super Desk is ongoing and an announcement will be made in due course, Mr Rapuro said.