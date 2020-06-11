×
AfCFTA is a lifeline for African economies, President Uhuru says

By PSCU | February 3rd 2021 at 14:13:04 GMT +0300

President Uhuru Kenyatta at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri at a meeting with AfCFTA's Secretary General Wamkele Mene who paid him a courtesy call. February 3, 2021. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said the success of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will assist the continent overcome some of its pressing economic challenges.

The President reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to AfCFTA and rallied other African states to work closely with the agency's Secretariat to ensure that continental trade arrangement succeeds.

The Head of State spoke Wednesday at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County at a meeting with AfCFTA's Secretary General Wamkele Mene who paid him a courtesy call.

Beyond its economic importance, President Kenyatta pointed out that AfCFTA has the potential to accelerate continental integration efforts by promoting people-to-people interactions through trade.

The Head of State congratulated Mr Mene on his appointment as the first AfCFTA Secretary General and applauded the South African economist for steering the organization ahead despite the disruptions brought about by the Covid-19 crisis.

Secretary General Mene briefed the President on AfCFTA's road map which prioritizes industrial development, women and the youth, and thanked Kenya for backing his successful bid to lead the Pan-African institution.

President Kenyatta was joined in the meeting with AfCFTA boss by Cabinet Secretaries Raychelle Omamo (Foreign Affairs), Betty Maina (Trade) and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua as well as Trade PS Johnson Weru.

At another meeting, President Kenyatta held talks with Sudan’s Special Envoy Mohammed Hassan Eltaashi who delivered a special message from the country's Sovereign Council.

The President and the Special Envoy discussed a number of regional subjects among them the country's border dispute with Ethiopia and the ongoing African Union led efforts to unlock the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute involving Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt.

President Kenyatta congratulated the Sovereign Council for the successes achieved in the stabilization of Sudan especially the reforms being rolled out to guarantee the country's democratic transition.

He assured Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and the Sovereign Council of Kenya's continued partnership with Sudan in ensuring that the country regains its stability.

President Kenyatta bade farewell to outgoing Mozambican High Commissioner to Kenya Bernardo Tsonbe Constantino Lidimba who paid him a courtesy call at Sagana State Lodge on February 3, 2021. [PSCU]

Separately, President Kenyatta bade farewell to outgoing Mozambican High Commissioner to Kenya Bernardo Tsonbe Constantino Lidimba who paid him a courtesy call at Sagana State Lodge.

The outgoing envoy thanked the Head of State for his successful tour of duty in the country and singled out reciprocal State Visits by Presidents Kenyatta and Filipe Nyusi as well as the conferment of citizenship to Makonde people as the highest moments of his time in Kenya.

 

President Kenyatta applauded Amb Lidimba for the strong Kenya-Mozambique bilateral ties cultivated during his tenure and wished him success in future endeavors.

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua were present during the President's meeting with Sudan's Sovereign Council envoy and the outgoing Mozambican Ambassador.

 

AfCFTA Free Trade Agreement Wamkele Mene President Uhuru Kenyatta Sagana State Lodge
