×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Cereals agency makes foray into lucrative retail market

By Macharia Kamau | February 1st 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) will no longer store maize and other grains for redistribution to Kenyans in need of relief food.

This follows a change of strategy to concentrate on its core mandate.

NCPB will instead be a major player in the warehousing industry, competing with private sector players owing to its huge storage facilities strategically located in key grain baskets across the country.

NCPB could, however, be ragged by the bureaucracy that characterises State-owned entities as well as loopholes that have in the past made it a soft target for graft through which large sums of money has been lost.

Read More

The mandate to secure food for relief and emergency will now be undertaken by the Ministry of Devolution, which, however, lacks storage facilities close to food-producing regions.

The cereals board will also have to acquire grains and other foods from private warehouses that may not be considered strategic in nature of relief food or urgent, with their key driver being profit.

NCPB will, however, continue playing a price stabilisation role, cushioning both farmers and consumers from major price shocks that may occur due to glut or a drop in production that usually results in a hike in consumer prices.

“Under the reforms, we have undertaken in the grain sector, NCPB is not required to store any food for distribution as an aid. It is supposed to create a trading division that buys cereals for sale to make money and sustain operations as well as intervene in the market to stabilise prices,” said Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

“If we require food for whatever reason, the Ministry of Devolution, which is supposed to offer relief, is supposed to buy the food separately. If there is food in NCPB stores and the board feels that it can sell to the agencies that are involved, then it can do so, but it is not a requirement.”

“Even the maize that NCPB is buying now is for purposes of trading. They are buying hoping the prices improve and they can sell and make some money, which will help them maintain those stores and their operations,” Munya observed.

This will be a radical departure from previous NCPB activities. The NCPB Act of 1985 requires the institution to “maintain national strategic reserves of maize, wheat and scheduled agricultural produce and purchase surplus maize, wheat or scheduled agricultural produce grown in Kenya”.

NCBP’s shift in the direction followed the disbanding of the Strategic Food Reserve Fund as well as its oversight board.

Then there were concerns that this would have a huge impact on the country’s food security status.

Munya noted that NCPB will no longer be tied to previous requirements, where the Strategic Food Reserve was required to have a minimum of three million bags of maize for use in times of emergencies.

There were concerns that higher maize prices towards the end of last year would affect the capability of NCPB to meet the strategic food reserve target. “There is no requirement to store three million bags. That was the old regulation… it is no longer the case,” said Munya.

The changes have largely been occasioned by the recently enacted Warehouse Receipt System Act, 2019 and subsequent regulations that have been gazetted to enable the implementation of the new law.

“In the reformed grain sector, and once the warehousing receipting system kicks off properly, relief food is supposed to be bought from certified warehouses – private and government-owned,” Munya noted.

“We have liberalised the warehousing sector. It will no longer be controlled by the government. NCPB will be a competitor like any other player and there is no requirement that the relief agencies buy food from NCPB. “We are not going back to the old regime of buying and storing maize for purposes of relief.”

He said the State has other relief mechanisms such as cash transfers for the elderly already in place.

Once the warehousing system takes root, the government, he noted, can consider giving vulnerable people ‘electronic money’, with which they can claim food from the warehouses.

Establishment of the warehouse receipt system also paves way for the creation of a commodity exchange, where buyers and sellers trade commodity-related contracts within rules set by the exchange.

Such a marketplace makes it possible to trade agricultural commodities without middlemen. Munya said the cereals board will, however, continue playing a price stabilising role, maintaining certain prices to cushion farmers from rock bottom prices when there are bumper harvests.

It will also protect consumers from sharp spikes in the cost of flour and cereals during poor harvests.

This, Munya noted, was experienced in December when NCPB bought a 90-kilogramme bag at Sh2,500 which saw private millers increase their offer to farmers to Sh2,700.

“The other reason is to intervene in the market to stabilise prices. In the recent past when NCPB started buying from farmers, millers increased prices. We set the price at Sh2,500 per bag and the private millers are now buying at Sh2,700,” he said.

Related Topics
National Cereals and Produce Board Ministry of Devolution
Share this story
Previous article
Do more to end cases of indiscipline in schools
Next article
Giving youths jobs best way to achieve 'shared prosperity'

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

MP loses seat, to pay Sh1b or 52 years in jail
MP loses seat, to pay Sh1b or 52 years in jail

LATEST STORIES

City MCAs promise to pass BBI Bill
City MCAs promise to pass BBI Bill

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

9 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

12 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

13 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

13 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why Uhuru’s dithering could cost him grip of his backyard

Why Uhuru’s dithering could cost him grip of his backyard

Wainaina Ndung'u 1 day ago
How Kenya nailed Mansur Mohamed

How Kenya nailed Mansur Mohamed

Daniel Wesangula and Kamau Muthoni 1 day ago
Tourism gems off the beaten track

Tourism gems off the beaten track

Peter Muiruri 1 day ago
Trailblazer: A teacher, doctor and role model

Trailblazer: A teacher, doctor and role model

Jacqueline Mahugu 1 day ago

More stories

A suitable suitor? Carrefour admirers must court the Elysee Palace

By Reuters
A suitable suitor? Carrefour admirers must court the Elysee Palace

UK bans direct flights from UAE

By Reuters
UK bans direct flights from UAE

Bar closures hurt brewer’s earnings

By Standard Reporter
Bar closures hurt brewer’s earnings

Virus cuts Sh82b from economy in just 6 months

By Dominic Omondi
Virus cuts Sh82b from economy in just 6 months

KRA seeks new cess collection system

By Josphat Thiong’o
KRA seeks new cess collection system

FAO warns of more locusts from February

By Fredrick Obura
FAO warns of more locusts from February

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.